Drama erupted at a Miss Universe pre-pageant event in Thailand on 4 November when Nawat Itsaragrisil, founder of Miss Grand International and newly appointed executive director of Miss Universe, publicly confronted Miss Mexico 2025 Fátima Bosch during what was supposed to be a sashing ceremony. The incident, streamed live online, led to a mass walkout by contestants and fierce social media backlash.

During the event, Nawat accused Bosch of disrespecting the host country for failing to post about Thailand and skipping a sponsor shoot. Bosch defended herself and walked out, followed by several other delegates. Nawat shouted, 'Stop, stop! Security,' and threatened that anyone who left would be expelled from the competition.

Contestants Rally Behind Miss Mexico

Bosch later revealed that Nawat had called her 'dumb' during the confrontation. 'I truly love Thailand, but what your director just did was not respectful,' she said in a video posted online. 'To everyone, especially women, no matter how big your dreams are, even if you wear a crown, if something costs you your dignity, you need to walk away.'

Reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig joined the walkout in solidarity. On Instagram, she wrote: 'Standing up for yourself is not always easy, but it is one of the most important acts of self-respect and strength you can show. Enough is enough, and our voices will be heard loud and clear.'

A Controversial Figure at the Centre

Born in 1965, Nawat first gained fame as a Thai television host before founding Miss Grand International in 2013. Under his leadership, the franchise grew into a large entertainment conglomerate, but his tenure has been marred by controversies and accusations of misconduct.

Past contestants have accused him of body-shaming and inappropriate remarks. Miss Iceland 2016 said Nawat told her she was 'too fat,' and in 2022 he mocked Miss Vietnam's body proportions on a livestream. Earlier this year, he publicly criticised Miss Grand International 2024 winner Rachel Gupta after she resigned.

Despite this record, Nawat was appointed executive director of Miss Universe in April 2025 after acquiring the Miss Universe Thailand licence earlier that year.

Tensions Inside the Organisation

The confrontation has exposed growing tensions between Miss Universe Thailand and the parent organisation. Days before the incident, Miss Universe issued a statement distancing itself from activities promoted by Nawat, saying they did not reflect its values.

In response, Miss Universe CEO Mario Búcaro flew to Thailand to ensure 'a secure and professional environment' for contestants. MUO president Raul Rocha Cantu reaffirmed that the 'dignity, integrity and well-being' of participants are the organisation's top priority.

The 74th Miss Universe coronation is set for 21 November in Thailand, though it remains unclear whether Nawat will stay in his position.