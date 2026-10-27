Canadian-born musician Neil Young is suing Donald Trump's political fundraising committee for US$10 million (£7.5 million), alleging unauthorised use of his song 'Rockin' in the Free World', according to Variety, which reviewed the legal complaint.

Reuters reported that the lawsuit was filed on 26 October 2026 in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. It names Trump 47 Committee Inc. as the defendant and concerns the alleged use of the song at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on 12 October 2026.

Young is seeking damages and an injunction to prevent further unauthorised use of the song, according to the complaint. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Previous Copyright Dispute

According to Variety and The Guardian, the lawsuit follows a 2020 case in which Young challenged the use of 'Rockin' in the Free World' and 'Devil's Sidewalk' by a different Trump campaign organisation.

That earlier case was settled. Young's latest complaint reportedly cites an agreement restricting the use of his music without the necessary licence and permission. However, the current defendant is a separate legal entity, and the implications of the earlier settlement remain subject to legal consideration.

Lawsuit Alleges Unauthorised Political Use

Young's complaint alleges that Trump 47 Committee Inc. lacked a licence or his permission to play the song at the Youngstown rally and other political events supporting Republican candidates in the forthcoming midterm elections.

According to the filing, Young's legal team argues that the alleged use could create the impression that the musician endorses Trump politically, potentially harming his reputation and brand.

The complaint also alleges that Trump knew permission was required and that Young would not authorise the song's use at political rallies. These claims are allegations made by Young and have not been established by a court.

Song Addresses Social Inequality

Released in 1989, 'Rockin' in the Free World' addresses political rhetoric and social inequality, including poverty and homelessness.

According to the complaint, Young views the song's message as being at odds with Trump's political outlook. His longstanding criticism of the president provides context for the dispute, although the central legal issue is whether the committee's alleged use infringed his rights.

Other Artists Have Challenged Trump's Music Choices

Young is among several musicians who have objected to the use of their music at Trump's political events. The Guardian has reported on disputes involving artists who challenged the use of their work without permission or in circumstances they believed could imply political endorsement.

However, objections to a song's use do not automatically establish copyright infringement. The legal position depends on the relevant rights, licences and circumstances.

The court will determine whether Trump 47 Committee Inc. infringed Young's copyright and whether the musician is entitled to damages or an injunction. According to reports published on 27 October 2026, the case remained unresolved.