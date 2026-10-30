The Trump administration said FBI and ICE agents would not serve as election monitors during the 3 November US midterms.

The assurance appeared in a Justice Department declaration filed with a federal court in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, 28 October 2026.

The Justice Department had previously announced plans to deploy approximately 1,000 election monitors nationwide. That figure represents an earlier proposal rather than a confirmed final deployment count.

The NAACP has sought records about the programme through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit.

Although FBI and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) employees are excluded from monitoring assignments, personnel from other federal law enforcement agencies will participate. The department says those individuals will observe voting rather than exercise law enforcement powers.

Justice Department Sets Limits on Federal Election Monitors

The clarification came from Eric Neff, acting chief of the Voting Section within the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. His four-page declaration describes which agencies can provide staff and how monitors must behave at polling sites.

Neff said employees from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives would participate.

One US Customs and Border Protection employee, assigned to the Justice Department, will also serve as a monitor. Neff said that employee would represent the Civil Rights Division rather than the Department of Homeland Security.

The distinction matters. Federal law enforcement agency employees are not entirely excluded, but the department says they will not act as enforcement officers during monitoring duties.

Monitors are prohibited from carrying firearms or wearing clothing displaying federal agency insignia. They must dress in business-casual attire, identify themselves to election officials and follow applicable state and local rules.

They have also been instructed not to interfere with voters or election workers. Their duties largely involve observing activities and taking notes.

Interviews are permitted only with willing voters outside polling locations after those individuals have cast their ballots.

Neff maintained that the department's monitoring procedures followed practices used 'in past election cycles going back decades'. The NAACP, however, disputes the suggestion that the latest arrangements are equivalent to previous deployments.

NAACP Lawsuit Raises Concerns Over Federal Agents at Polling Sites

The NAACP filed its records lawsuit on Friday, 2 October, naming Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division.

The case, NAACP v. Dhillon, concerns the department's response to a FOIA request seeking information about its election-monitoring programme.

The organisation wants records explaining the programme's legal authority, monitor qualifications, training, assignments and proposed locations.

Its complaint warned that federal personnel at voting sites could intimidate voters or interfere with election administration. Those concerns remain allegations, not judicial findings that the programme constitutes voter intimidation.

US District Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan denied the organisation's request for emergency disclosure on Thursday, 22 October. However, the FOIA case continued, with both parties discussing the scope and production of requested records.

Responding on Thursday, 29 October, the NAACP acknowledged the department's clarification but emphasised that personnel from federal law enforcement agencies would still participate.

Kristen Clarke, the organisation's general counsel, reaffirmed its commitment to obtaining more information about the programme.

'We remain determined to pull back the veil on the DOJ's plans to deploy monitors,' Clarke said in an official NAACP statement. She also pledged continued efforts to protect voters from intimidation and harassment.

The NAACP reminded voters that they were not obliged to answer questions from Justice Department monitors.

In its 29 October statement, the organisation reported a further court direction requiring reasonable efforts to produce records progressively before Election Day.

Justice Department Declines To Release Full Election Monitoring Locations

Neff told the court that the Civil Rights Division had not finished identifying every location where monitors might be deployed.

The department had also set no firm deadline for completing that list before the 3 November election.

Neff opposed releasing a comprehensive list of proposed locations, citing reports that outside groups were organising to observe federal monitors themselves.

He argued that publicly identifying those destinations could undermine monitoring operations and potentially expose personnel to safety risks.

However, the declaration does not establish that a completed list exists or has been deliberately concealed.

Neff also explained that the division does not routinely track the job titles of employees volunteering as election monitors.

Instead, officials clarify individual positions when necessary to determine whether volunteers are suitable for observation duties rather than law enforcement activities.

The monitoring-location list remained unfinished when Neff submitted his declaration on 28 October, with Election Day approaching.