After more than two decades at the forefront of pop music, Nelly Furtado has announced she is stepping away from live performance to focus on new creative pursuits.

The 46-year-old Canadian singer, known for blending soul, folk, R&B and electronica into her signature sound, shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post, telling fans she plans to concentrate on 'other creative and personal endeavours' that better suit the next stage of her life.

'It's been so fun embracing this opportunity, getting out on stages again and seeing up close the true lasting power of good music,' she wrote. 'All this aside, I have decided to step away from performance for the foreseeable future and pursue some other creative and personal endeavours that I feel would better suit this next phase of my life.'

Furtado added that songwriting will always remain central to who she is: 'I will identify as a songwriter forever.'

The announcement coincides with the 25th anniversary of her debut album Whoa, Nelly! (2000) – the record that earned her a Grammy Award and introduced the world to her breakout single I'm Like a Bird. It also follows the release of 7, her first studio album in seven years, marking a full-circle moment in her career.

A Career of Global Hits

When Furtado burst onto the scene in 2000, her sound was unlike anything else on the airwaves. I'm Like a Bird captivated audiences with its airy vocals and earnest lyrics, earning her the Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. The track remains one of her most-streamed songs, boasting more than 447 million plays on Spotify.

But it was her 2006 album Loose – produced by Timbaland – that cemented her status as a pop icon. The record delivered an unstoppable run of hits: Promiscuous, Maneater and Say It Right defined the mid-2000s with their slick production and fearless confidence.

According to music data site Kworb.net, Promiscuous has amassed over 1.6 billion streams, while Maneater has topped one billion and Say It Right has surpassed 900 million.

Connecting With a New Generation

In her farewell note, Furtado reflected on how her songs continue to reach younger listeners:

'Twenty-five years later, my music has reached a whole new generation of fans and I couldn't be happier about that.'

What began as a wish that 'some kid would dust off the Whoa, Nelly! vinyl one day' has become reality in the streaming era. TikTok trends, nostalgic playlists and remixes have revived her catalogue, introducing her music to millions who weren't yet born when she debuted.

Her work has also been embraced by the LGBTQIA+ community. Performances on Canada's Drag Race and at Mighty Hoopla London have reinforced her reputation as both a queer ally and a timeless performer.

What's Next for Furtado

For fans, her decision feels bittersweet. Though she may be stepping back from the stage, Furtado's influence on pop remains profound. From the empowerment of Maneater to the vulnerability of Try and the hypnotic cool of Say It Right, her catalogue helped define a generation.

'I never could have guessed there would be so many new ways to discover old music in 2025,' she wrote. 'My music has been surreal and joyful.'

If this truly marks the end of her live career, Nelly Furtado leaves behind more than a string of hits – she leaves a legacy of fearless creativity and genre-defying artistry. And like the bird she once sang about, her music still soars: free, timeless and unforgettable.