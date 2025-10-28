Kelsey Grammer has become a father once again at the age of 70. The Frasier star confirmed that his wife, Kayte Walsh, recently gave birth to their fourth child together, bringing the actor's total number of children to eight.

The news was revealed during his appearance on the Pod Meets World podcast, where Grammer spoke warmly about the family's newest addition, named Christopher.

'We just had our fourth one, so it just became eight kids,' Grammer said. The announcement has drawn both surprise and admiration from fans, who have followed the veteran actor's career for decades and are now seeing him embrace fatherhood later in life.

Meet Kelsey Grammer's Eight Children

Grammer's family spans generations, with children ranging from infancy to adulthood. His eldest daughter, Spencer Grammer, 42, is an actress known for voicing Summer Smith in the animated series Rick and Morty. His second daughter, Greer Grammer, 33, followed in his footsteps, starring in MTV's Awkward and several independent films.

From previous relationships, Grammer also has children Mason and Jude, each of whom he has spoken about with affection in past interviews.

With Kayte Walsh, his current wife, the actor shares Faith (13), Gabriel (11), James (8), and the newest arrival, Christopher, born in 2025.

Despite the size of his blended family, Grammer has said in previous interviews that he values maintaining strong bonds with all of his children. His oldest daughters, both active in Hollywood, have publicly expressed their love and respect for their father's long-running career and family devotion.

Life with Wife Kayte Walsh

Grammer met Kayte Walsh, a former flight attendant, in 2010, and the two married a year later. The couple have often spoken about finding stability after the actor's turbulent earlier years. Kayte has largely remained out of the spotlight, focusing on raising their growing family.

Their relationship has been marked by both joy and heartbreak, including the loss of their first child in 2010. Since then, they have built a beautiful and grounded home life. With Christopher's arrival, the family now includes four children together, the youngest of whom is only a few months old.

Fatherhood at 70: A New Chapter

Becoming a father again at 70 has given Grammer a renewed sense of perspective. Grammer has said in interviews that he remains actively involved in both his career and family life. The actor continues to work on television projects while embracing parenthood with renewed focus.

In a recent interview with People, he acknowledged that he is 'trying to make up' for time missed with his older children and is more present with his younger ones, describing this stage of life as a chance to reconnect and reflect on family.

While his television character Frasier Crane was known for sophistication and wit, Grammer's off-screen life seems focused on simplicity, family and balance.

The veteran actor may have spent decades in Hollywood, but today, it is fatherhood that continues to define his most personal and enduring role.

From Cheers to Changing Nappies: A Career That Spans Decades

Born in 1955, Kelsey Grammer built one of television's most recognisable careers with his portrayal of Dr Frasier Crane, first on Cheers and later in the long-running spin-off Frasier. The role earned him multiple Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe, cementing his status as one of television's most enduring comedic talents.

The actor returned to the character in 2023 for a Paramount+ revival, which ran for two seasons before being cancelled earlier this year.

Grammer has since said he believes Frasier may find a new home, signalling that his work in television is far from over. Yet despite his lengthy career and on-screen accolades, it is his life off-camera that continues to evolve in unexpected ways.