Recent reports suggest that the launch of the MacBook Pro 2022 14-inch and 16-inch, as well as the new iPad Pro with M2, are highly likely to launch in October. The gadgets are expected to hit the markets with or without the Apple event previously rumoured to happen this month.

The recent Apple "Far Out" September event, which introduced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2, may have been the Cupertino-based tech giant's final major event of the year, according to analyst and dependable source Mark Gurman of the Power On newsletter, Laptopmag.com reported. This could be a bit surprising for tech fans because Apple typically announces new MacBooks, iPads, and other smart home products during a launch event around this time of year.

Despite Gurman's claims that the big iPhone 14 announcement last month was probably the last product announcement for Apple in 2022, new items still have a chance to come out. The M2 and M2 Pro Mac minis, the refreshed M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and the new M2 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros, according to Gurman's claims from last week, are still expected to be released by the end of 2022.

Since there won't be a big Apple event, the company will likely use press releases to launch the gadgets, just like what it did with the AirPods Max in December 2020. In that case, it is possible that the new products might be launched later than October. The next MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models were previously rumoured to be announced in late 2022, although an exact date hasn't been specified.

The new MacBook Pro models are "gearing up for shipments," according to DigiTimes, citing Apple sources. According to industry insiders, production of the current 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro is slowing down to make room for the new, rumoured versions with updated M2 CPUs.