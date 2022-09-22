Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl's new book, "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth II's Legacy and the Future of the Crown," gives an insight into what went through Her Majesty's mind during Megxit. It also revealed a tense encounter in April between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and King Charles III and Camilla.

An excerpt from the book shared on Vanity Fair recounted the alleged conversation that took place when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with his father and stepmother in Windsor ahead of their trip to The Hague for the Invictus Games. It is said that the 73-year-old "insisted" on meeting the couple first before their audience with the Queen. An insider shared that "he wanted to make sure Harry wouldn't be able to sweet-talk" his grandmother "the way Andrew had and get her to agree to anything without Charles's say-so."

Nicholls said the meeting with King Charles III and Camilla "was more awkward than their cordial tea with the queen." They only had 15 minutes to talk to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before their scheduled appearance at the Royal Maundy Service at Windsor Castle.

Reports at that time claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to have some clear-the-air talks. A family friend said the 38-year-old "went in with hugs and the best of intentions." Prince Harry "actually suggested that they use a mediator to try and sort things out."

The suggestion left King Charles III "somewhat bemused" and Camilla in so much shock that she "was spluttering into her tea." The Queen Consort said having a mediator "was ridiculous" and told Prince Harry that "they were a family and would sort it out between themselves."

"The New Royals" also cited a source close to Queen Elizabeth II, who revealed her true feelings about Megxit. The insider claimed that Her Majesty was left "very hurt" by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave their royal duties and move to California. "She was very hurt and told me, 'I don't know, I don't care, and I don't want to think about it anymore,'" the source said.

Nicholls added that it was "a source of sadness" for Queen Elizabeth II "that she got to see so little of Archie and Lilibet." It is believed that Her Majesty finally met Lilibet in person in June during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. She reportedly also felt sad that she was not able to see Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children at Balmoral in August before she died on Sept. 8.