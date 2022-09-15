A reliable tipster claims that the recently unveiled iPhone 14 series smartphones will reportedly feature an older version of the iOS 16. The lineup is slated to receive a day one update of the final build version 20A2362.

The tipster shared a screenshot that suggests the update will comprise an important bug fix. Notably, the update will fix an iPhone 14 Pro Max-related problem, wherein some images appear soft when zoomed in the landscape mode.

To recap, Apple rolled out the iOS 16 software update on September 12. According to the Apple Software Update Twitter account, the company will equip its latest iPhones with an older version of the iOS 16. The recently unveiled iPhone 14 series includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphones.

Aside from fixing bugs on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the update will reportedly fix another major issue on the highest-end smartphone. Furthermore, the iOS update tracker claims that the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular model will receive a day one update to watchOS 9 build version 20R364.

The iOS 16 update is compatible with iPhone 8 series and later models. The watchOS 9 went official on the same day for the Watch 4 and later models. The iOS 16 boasts an impressive array of features, including a radically overhauled lock screen. This redesigned lock screen can be seen alongside widgets.

The Lock Screen is one of the most features of iOS 16. The update brings a myriad of highly appealing wallpapers to the latest iPhones. The update offers the ability to share a separate iCloud photo library with up to five people.

Also, Messages have received a significant update via the latest software. For instance, you can now edit and undo a message even after sending it for a short period.

Apple took the wraps off the iPhone 14 series at its Far Out event on September 7. The vanilla iPhone 14 comes with a 6.06-inch display and packs an Apple A15 Bionic SoC under the hood. The Pro model, on the other hand, has the latest Apple A16 Bionic SoC. However, it features the same 6.06-inch display.