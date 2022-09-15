There have been a lot of speculations surrounding the upcoming Galaxy S22 series successor. Samsung's next S-series smartphone will be reportedly dubbed the Galaxy S23. As expected, the Korean smartphone giant is keeping details about its upcoming flagship offering under wraps.

However, the alleged Galaxy S23 series continues to make multiple appearances online in the form of leaks. Also, the lineup has been subject to all sorts of rumours lately. Now, a vital piece of information regarding the Galaxy S23 lineup's launch has surfaced online.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung has already registered the battery of the Galaxy S23 Plus with Safety Korea. For those unaware, the South Korean agency licenses batteries. Moreover, Safety Korea databases confirm that the battery bagged the certification on September 6.

The model number of the aforesaid battery indicates that it will power up a device with model number SM-S916B. Notably, past leaks claim that the Galaxy S23 Plus carries the model number SM-S916B. So, the battery certified by the Safety Korea website could be used with the Galaxy S23 Plus model.

Also, the Galaxy S23 Plus will probably be a middle phone in the Galaxy S23 series, which is expected to launch next year. To recap, the Galaxy S22 Plus battery appeared on the certification website in September 2021, ahead of its launch in February 2022. So, if Samsung sticks to its launch pattern, the Galaxy S23 lineup could go official in February 2023.

Samsung released the Galaxy S22 Plus alongside the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. So, the company is likely to follow suit and unveil all three Galaxy S23 series smartphones at once. Regrettably, the battery image is quite blurry, making it hard to specify the battery capacity.

Ningde Amperex Technology Limited is the manufacturer of the battery. The same company made the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 batteries. It will be interesting to see whether the battery improves from the previous generation, which was underwhelming. However, the word on the street is that the upcoming lineup will have the same battery size as its predecessor.

Some reports specifically suggest that the battery size of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the same as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is pretty disappointing. However, Samsung hasn't confirmed nor denied any of these speculations yet.