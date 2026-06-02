More than 30 gallons of fuel leaked beneath the National Mall after a high-profile event linked to America's 250th anniversary celebrations, forcing an environmental cleanup operation in the heart of Washington and triggering questions over how the spill happened.

Organisers tied to the Trump administration say the incident was caused by 'vandalism', though federal authorities have yet to publicly confirm that account.

The spill followed the 17 May 'Rededicate 250' event, a large gathering organised by Freedom 250 on the National Mall that drew thousands for a day of speeches, prayer and patriotic performances. According to people familiar with the matter, fuel from commercial generators used during the event seeped into underground cisterns that collect rainwater used to irrigate the Mall.

The contamination reached part of a system capable of holding up to 250,000 gallons beneath one of the most heavily visited public spaces in the United States. Cleanup efforts are continuing weeks before another wave of large-scale events is expected to descend on Washington.

Blamed The Incident On Deliberate Tampering

'Following the Freedom 250 team's installation of temporary lighting on the National Mall, our equipment has been repeatedly targeted by vandals. The recent fuel leak was the direct result of that tampering,' Freedom 250 spokesperson Rachel Reisner said in a statement provided to NBC News.

She said organisers acted quickly after discovering damage to a generator fuel line.

'Upon discovering damage to a generator fuel line, Freedom 250 and our vendors mobilised within minutes, coordinated an immediate cleanup response, and fully remediated the site in close partnership with the National Park Service,' Reisner added.

The National Park Service has not publicly confirmed whether investigators believe vandalism caused the spill. Washington police referred requests for comment to the federal agency, which has not responded publicly.

Cleanup Crews Remain On Site

Environmental response teams were still visible on the National Mall days after the incident. NBC News reported seeing a mobile command centre operated by Lewis Environmental at the site, alongside more than a dozen trailers from Rain for Rent.

The National Mall is one of the most politically sensitive and symbolically loaded public spaces in the country, sitting between the Capitol and the Lincoln Memorial and hosting millions of visitors each year.

Washington is entering a packed season of public events connected to the nation's 250th anniversary in 2026, with officials already concerned about the physical strain placed on the Mall by repeated large-scale gatherings.

A source said the spill has intensified concerns over the condition of the grass and underground infrastructure ahead of months of heavy use.

Among the upcoming events are a 'Great American State Fair,' 'Fourth of July' celebrations and an 'IndyCar' race scheduled for August. The National Mall has undergone repeated restoration projects over the years after damage linked to foot traffic and large public events.

The underground cistern system affected by the fuel spill forms part of those preservation efforts, collecting and recycling rainwater to maintain the grounds.

Trump-Linked Initiative Faces Scrutiny

Freedom 250 was established by the Trump administration as a public-private partnership tasked with helping organise celebrations surrounding the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

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It operates separately from America250, the bipartisan organisation created by Congress a decade ago to oversee broader commemorative planning.

The 'Rededicate 250' event featured appearances from several senior Republican figures, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

One person familiar with the matter said the National Park Service would typically hold permit holders responsible for environmental mitigation after a spill of this scale. It remains unclear whether Freedom 250, Event Strategies Inc., or contractors involved with the event could ultimately be liable for cleanup costs.

National Park Service guidelines indicate commercial liability insurance is generally required for major events staged on federal property.

Neither Lewis Environmental nor the National Park Service responded to media requests for comment about the scope of the remediation effort or the estimated cost.

No suspects have been publicly identified in connection with the alleged vandalism and authorities have not released investigative findings explaining how the generator equipment was supposedly tampered with.

Federal officials have also not publicly detailed how much fuel entered the cistern system or whether contamination spread beyond the immediate site.