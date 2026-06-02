An ex-CIA 'psychic spy' has claimed that four mountains on three continents are hiding secret alien bases and UFO facilities, revealing alleged details of the sites during a recent appearance on the American Alchemy podcast.

Lyn Buchanan, a former US Army intelligence officer who later worked on classified psychic espionage programmes, said the covert installations sit beneath Mount Hayes in Alaska, Mount Zeil in Australia, Mount Nyangani in Zimbabwe and an unnamed site in the Pyrenees.

Buchanan served in a Cold War-era unit that sought to use 'remote viewing', the supposed ability to psychically perceive distant locations for military intelligence purposes. The work fed into the CIA-linked STARGATE project, which examined whether psychic techniques could be applied to spying.

The programme was shut down in 1995 after a government review concluded it was not useful for operations, and mainstream scientists have long dismissed remote viewing as pseudoscience. Buchanan, however, has spent years defending the work and sharing his experiences in interviews and talks.

🚨🔥 U.S. ARMY PSYCHIC SPY CONFESSES: "I FLEW A UFO & SAW ALIENS WORKING WITH HUMANS!" 🔥🚨



Retired US Army Sgt. Lyn Buchanan, Stargate remote viewer with top clearances and inspiration for The Men Who Stared at Goats, dropped massive revelations in a May 28, 2026 interview with… pic.twitter.com/zxSauK5MCH — OVERCLASSIFIED (@overclassifiedx) May 31, 2026

UFO Bases And A 'Cosmic Airport' Inside Mountains

Buchanan was invited to the American Alchemy podcast to revisit a lesser-known strand of that research, Project 8200. According to his account, US authorities in the 1970s asked several remote viewers to 'target' a set of coordinates first identified by former police officer-turned-psychic Pat Price in 1973. Price had claimed that the locations housed non-human facilities.

Speaking on the podcast, Buchanan said he was assigned four targets without being told what they were. Only later, he claimed, did he learn they were believed to be alien installations associated with UFO activity.

Mount Hayes in Alaska, he alleged, concealed the most significant of the bases. Buchanan described it as a large underground surveillance complex that once contained both human and extraterrestrial personnel but is now run by automated systems.

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'Keeping intelligence on the Earth... just collecting data and signals and all that,' he said of the facility's function. When he 'viewed' it, he said, it appeared empty of staff. 'I did Mount Hayes and found out that the equipment was now automated and still running, but there was no need for personnel there.'

If Mount Hayes was the listening post, Buchanan cast Australia's Mount Zeil as the arrivals lounge. He portrayed it as a kind of interstellar transit hub, saying friendly visitors used it as an access point before dispersing across the planet.

'Mount Zeil is sort of a port of entry to the Earth that friendly ones go there and then from there spread out around the world,' he claimed. Beneath the mountain, he said, were multiple levels, including an area for docking craft and a mechanics' workshop.

In one of the stranger moments of his account, Buchanan said that during a session focused on Mount Zeil, he became aware that the inhabitants realised they were being observed. 'In the area where the travellers go in and out, I saw a grey female with a baby grey,' he recalled. The description fits the familiar 'grey alien' stereotype that has circulated in UFO lore for decades, though Buchanan did not attempt to explain it further.

A UFO 'Garage' In Zimbabwe And A Missing Piece In The Pyrenees

The third alleged site, within Mount Nyangani in Zimbabwe, was characterised in even blunter terms. Asked what the purpose of the facility was, Buchanan answered: 'For ETs. For UFOs.' He likened it to a hidden repair shop for visiting craft.

He suggested the area was exceptionally well guarded and hinted at a darker implication for people who wander too close. 'You see too much. You disappear,' he said, without providing corroborating evidence. That claim sits uneasily against the lack of confirmed disappearances tied to anything remotely like an alien base, yet it illustrates how heavily he leans on implication rather than proof.

The final target in the Pyrenees, straddling the border between France and Spain, remains a blind spot in his narrative. Buchanan told listeners he had never actually carried out a session at that location. 'I never did the one that was in the Pyrenees, so I'm not sure about it,' he said, offering no further detail and leaving that supposed base entirely unverified even within his own framework.

Sceptics have not been shy about pointing out that there is no publicly available physical evidence for any of these installations. No satellite images, no leaked documents, no recovered technology. The United States government's own review of the STARGATE project concluded that remote viewing produced results that were too inconsistent for intelligence work.

Buchanan insists the consistency lies elsewhere. He argued that multiple psychics involved in Project 8200 described similar structures and functions at the same coordinates without being told what they were looking at. 'See, I did all these blind,' he said, presenting the convergence of sketches and impressions as his strongest supporting detail.

Nothing in his account has been independently confirmed, and there is no official acknowledgement that alien bases or UFO workshops exist at any of the named mountains, so all such claims should be taken with a considerable grain of salt.

For believers in remote viewing and extraterrestrial visitation, Buchanan's stories will sound like long-sought affirmation. For everyone else, they are another reminder of how far Cold War intelligence once wandered in search of an edge and how much of that strange history now lives on in testimony rather than in evidence.