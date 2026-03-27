The man who once led the United States' top counterterrorism body is now publicly alleging that the FBI shut down a high-stakes investigation into the assassination of Charlie Kirk, before his team could follow the evidence wherever it led.

Joe Kent, former director of the National Counterterrorism Centre (NCTC), resigned from his post on 16 March 2026, citing opposition to the United States' ongoing war with Iran. Within 48 hours, he sat for a lengthy interview with Tucker Carlson in which he laid out a startling claim: that FBI Director Kash Patel had directly ordered him and his team to stop investigating possible foreign links to Kirk's murder.

A Single Bullet, and the Questions That Followed

Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old co-founder of Turning Point USA and a prominent ally of President Donald Trump, was fatally shot on 10 September 2025 during an outdoor campus debate at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. A single bullet struck Kirk in the neck as approximately 3,000 people watched. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly afterwards.

The following day, Tyler James Robinson, a 22-year-old from Washington, Utah, surrendered to the Washington County Sheriff's Office after his parents recognised him in surveillance images released by authorities. His father also told investigators that a bolt-action rifle described by police matched a weapon that had been given to his son as a gift. DNA consistent with Robinson's profile was later found on the trigger and several other parts of the Mauser Model 98 .30-06 calibre rifle recovered near the scene, according to charging documents filed by Utah County prosecutors.

Robinson was charged with aggravated murder on 16 September 2025, along with felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and commission of a violent offence in the presence of a child. Prosecutors announced their intent to seek the death penalty. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin on 18 May 2026. Federal and state authorities have consistently maintained that Robinson acted alone.

Kent, however, disputes the completeness of that conclusion. Speaking to Carlson in March 2026, he described a note Robinson had allegedly left for his roommate before the shooting, 'I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it,' and said the incident warranted far deeper federal scrutiny than it received. 'There was more work for us to do on the potential of a foreign nexus,' Kent said, 'and we were blocked from doing that.'

Kash Patel Named: The Order to Stand Down

Kent's most direct claim came not in his Carlson interview but in a subsequent exchange with the Daily Caller, published on 25 March 2026. Asked by Editor-in-Chief Amber Duke who specifically ordered his team to halt, Kent gave an unambiguous answer: 'It did. Yeah, it was part of a discussion that he and I had back and forth, and then, ultimately, that was the decision that was made,' referring directly to Patel.

This corroborates earlier reporting from The New York Times in October 2025, which found that Patel and other senior officials believed Kent was 'overstepping, treading on FBI responsibilities and potentially interfering with the investigation and the prosecution of the suspect.'

According to people familiar with the matter cited by the Times, there was also concern that Kent's pursuit of leads pointing toward possible co-conspirators could give Robinson's defence team grounds to raise reasonable doubt at trial.

Kent has said he found that reasoning unpersuasive. The FBI's position, as he described it, was that his team had to stop because they risked being summoned as witnesses by Robinson's defence. He told the Daily Caller the threat of testimony 'never seemed like a solid reason for not continuing the investigation.'

CNN previously confirmed that Kent had drawn a rebuke from Patel after seeking access to FBI systems tied to the Kirk case, a development that reportedly triggered a high-level White House meeting involving Patel, Vice President JD Vance, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and senior Department of Justice officials.

Kent Under Investigation — and His Own Credibility in Question

Kent's allegations arrive under a cloud of his own making. Fox News Digital reported that the FBI has opened an investigation into Kent himself over allegations that he improperly shared classified information, a probe that, according to sources familiar with the matter, predates his resignation. Semafor also reported on the investigation, describing it as relating to alleged leaks of sensitive intelligence. Kent has denied wrongdoing. 'I'm not concerned because I know I did nothing wrong,' he told Megyn Kelly on 20 March 2026.

Read more Joe Kent Recalls Charlie Kirk Urging 'Stop Us From Getting Into a War with Iran' Amid Ongoing Trump-Era Iran Tensions Joe Kent Recalls Charlie Kirk Urging 'Stop Us From Getting Into a War with Iran' Amid Ongoing Trump-Era Iran Tensions

Adding to the controversy, Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet confirmed he had shared private messages from Kirk's personal group chat with Kent. Kolvet said he could not confirm whether Kent was the source of those messages later published by commentator Candace Owens, who has spread numerous unverified theories about the assassination, including speculation implicating Kirk's own security team and the governments of France, Israel, and Egypt. Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, responded to those claims in a single word: 'Stop.'

Kent himself has been careful not to name a specific foreign actor responsible for Kirk's death, saying on the Megyn Kelly programme: 'I'm not alluding and saying, I know what the truth is. I'm not trying to be cryptic. What I'm saying is that there were things that we still needed to investigate that were not investigated.' Still, his broader public commentary, linking Kirk's death to alleged Israeli influence over Trump's Iran policy, has drawn sharp condemnation.