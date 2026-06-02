At least nine people have been killed and over 60 injured following a massive Ukraine missile attack that struck major cities overnight.

The deadly barrage targeted residential areas in Kyiv, Dnipro, and Kharkiv, shattering the early morning calm as thousands of civilians scrambled for safety, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The strikes were launched after days of intelligence alerts regarding a potential large-scale offensive by Moscow, marking a sharp and violent escalation in the ongoing Eastern Europe conflict. With residential buildings reduced to rubble and emergency services fighting to contain fires across the capital, the humanitarian cost of the war in Ukraine has once again been laid bare for the world to see.

The attacks came as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated concerns that Russia was preparing a major strike.

Air raid warnings sounded across much of the country in the early hours of Tuesday while defence systems worked to repel incoming attacks. The latest assault also unfolded against the backdrop of a war that has seen both sides target infrastructure and strategic facilities, with Russia focusing heavily on Ukraine's power network while Ukraine has increased strikes on Russian oil facilities this year.

Horror In The Capital As Apartment Strike Leaves Devastation

Kyiv was among the hardest-hit locations during the overnight attacks, with at least four people killed and 51 injured, including children, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Emergency services were deployed across multiple districts after missiles and drones struck the capital.

One of the most serious incidents involved a suspected missile strike on a 24-storey apartment building. Klitschko said the impact triggered a collapse and warned that people were likely trapped beneath the rubble.

A nine-storey apartment block was also set ablaze after being struck by what officials described as suspected missile debris. Elsewhere in the city, falling debris caused additional destruction and fires.

'In the Obolon district, cars are burning after being struck by falling missile debris,' Klitschko said. 'There are also fires at two locations in open areas, including one near a kindergarten.'

As explosions echoed across the capital, thousands of residents rushed into Kyiv's underground metro system for safety. Witnesses said families arrived carrying mattresses and personal belongings as they waited out the attack beneath the city streets.

The strikes followed warnings issued by Zelenskyy, who said intelligence assessments continued to indicate the possibility of a major Russian assault.

'Intelligence warnings regarding Russian strikes remain in effect. A massive strike is possible. They have prepared one,' Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

He added that Ukrainian forces remained on constant alert.

'Our defenders are ready 24/7 to the fullest extent possible with the supplies currently available.'

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Dnipro And Kharkiv Also Targeted In Overnight Barrage

The southeastern city of Dnipro suffered the highest reported death toll from the overnight attacks. Regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said five people were killed and 25 others injured after Russian missiles and drones struck the city.

According to Hanzha, all of the injured were hospitalised and were in moderate condition. Images shared by the governor showed extensive damage, including destroyed residential buildings, burnt-out vehicles, and a damaged children's playground. The scenes highlighted the impact of the attack on civilian areas as emergency crews worked through the aftermath. Further east, the northeastern city of Kharkiv was also targeted. Mayor Ihor Terekhov said 10 people were injured in missile and drone strikes, including a child.

The attacks came after Russia warned last week that it intended to carry out what it called 'systematic strikes' against targets in Kyiv connected to the Ukrainian military as well as decision-making centres. Moscow also urged foreign nationals to leave the Ukrainian capital.

Russian officials said the planned actions were a response to a drone strike last month on a dormitory in the Russian-held Luhansk region, which reportedly killed 21 people. Ukraine denied responsibility for that attack.

Strategic Infrastructure Under Siege

The war has evolved into a grinding contest of attrition, with Russia focusing its firepower heavily on the national power network, while Ukraine has successfully ramped up its own strikes on Russian oil refineries. Following the overnight attack, Russian authorities confirmed that the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar region caught fire, while air defence systems were reportedly activated over the naval base in occupied Crimea.

Despite the back-and-forth claims of military necessity, the reality on the ground remains one of profound civilian suffering. As medical teams continue to search through the debris of apartment blocks, the international community watches on with growing concern. With diplomacy appearing stagnant, the fear is that this latest wave of violence is merely a prelude to a much longer and bloodier phase of the conflict.