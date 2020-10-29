Royal fans were gifted with two more unseen photos from Princess Beatrice's secret wedding as the mother of the bride Sarah Ferguson thanked them for their good wishes.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, sent out thank you notes to those who offered congratulations on her eldest daughter Princess Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Along with the thank you note, the British royal shared two never-seen-before pictures from the private wedding that took place at Windsor Castle on July 17.

The first photo showed Beatrice walking hand-in-hand through a green field with her new husband Edoardo, while the second was a black-and-white snap of the bride and groom smiling at one another with Beatrice holding her bridal bouquet. On their special day, Beatrice wore an ivory gown borrowed from her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, while Edoardo sported a Huntsman morning suit that he helped design.

The thank you note by Sarah Ferguson read: "Thank you so much for your amazingly caring and supportive messages for Beatrice and Edo's future happiness. It was a glorious day; the sun smiled down on them. We were all delighted to be able to come together and celebrate their love for one another. Beatrice looked stunning and Edo handsome — their love shone through."

"We are so happy to welcome Edo into our family and thank him for his love and devotion to Beatrice," Fergie continued in the message.

Meanwhile, Edoardo revealed new details about his and Beatrice's marital home in a recent interview. While talking to The Financial Times about what he does to de-stress, the Italian nobility shared that his new home also features a Peloton training bike.

"I go for a run in the park, I get on my Peloton bike or play squash. It's not a ritual but something I do when I have the time. There's always the feeling that you don't want to do it before you start, but once it's over you feel so much better," the 37-year-old said.

The property developer also revealed that the kitchen is his favourite part of the house. He said: "I've fallen in love with cooking again. It's been the epicentre of our family life and we come together for every meal." In fact, the couple has their own "small vegetable garden" where they "cook seasonally." Edoardo's three-year-old son Wolfie whom he shares with ex-fiancee Dara Huang also likes to get involved with cooking.

It has not yet been revealed where Beatrice and Edoardo have been living after their wedding, but there are speculations that they may have taken up residence at Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace.