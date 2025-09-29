Labour's latest housing strategy has put new towns back at the heart of Britain's housebuilding debate, promising to tackle the country's chronic housing shortage with ambitious, large-scale developments.

According to reports, these settlements, planned from the ground up, aim to offer a mix of affordable and market homes while integrating schools, healthcare, and transport. Housing Secretary Steve Reed has likened the plans to the post-war 'homes fit for heroes' initiative, emphasising the need to rebuild communities rather than simply add more houses.

Yet, while the government has identified potential sites across England, many locals remain in the dark, raising questions about how these new towns will take shape and who will ultimately benefit from them.

What Are New Towns and Why Do They Matter?

New towns are purpose-built communities designed to accommodate at least 10,000 residents. Labour pledged that 40% of homes will be affordable, including social housing. Unlike piecemeal urban sprawl, these towns are designed to be self-sufficient, with transportation, employment, and amenities planned in conjunction with housing.

The strategy marks a departure from top-down control, with the government encouraging locally-led Development Corporations to oversee land acquisition, infrastructure, and long-term stewardship.

Reed highlighted this approach as a way to 'mobilise the full power of the state to build a new generation of new towns,' drawing inspiration from Labour's post-war housing boom.

What Are the Proposed Locations?

According to reports, the 12 potential locations span England, reflecting a mix of entirely new settlements, urban extensions, and regeneration projects:

Tempsford, Bedfordshire – a small village of 600 residents, could see significant expansion.

– a small village of 600 residents, could see significant expansion. Leeds South Bank, West Yorkshire – a major urban regeneration project along the River Aire.

– a major urban regeneration project along the River Aire. Crews Hill, North London – an area earmarked for substantial new housing near existing transport hubs.

– an area earmarked for substantial new housing near existing transport hubs. Adlington, Cheshire East – a standalone settlement on rural land.

– a standalone settlement on rural land. South Gloucestershire – development along the Brabazon and West Innovation Arc.

– development along the Brabazon and West Innovation Arc. Heyford Park, Cherwell, Oxfordshire – a former airbase set for redevelopment.

– a former airbase set for redevelopment. Victoria North, Manchester – urban expansion at the edge of the city centre.

– urban expansion at the edge of the city centre. Marlcombe, East Devon – a rural site welcomed by the local council.

– a rural site welcomed by the local council. Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire – city centre renewal combined with peripheral expansion.

– city centre renewal combined with peripheral expansion. Plymouth, Devon – densified development to rejuvenate urban areas.

– densified development to rejuvenate urban areas. Thamesmead, Greenwich – riverside settlement on the outskirts of London.

– riverside settlement on the outskirts of London. Worcestershire Parkway, Wychavon – development near transport infrastructure.

Local Voices: Between Excitement and Uncertainty

While the government celebrates the plan as a 'post-war housing boom for the modern era,' not all communities are convinced.

David Sutton, parish council chair in Tempsford, said, 'Even today, as an announcement's being made, we've been given no idea whatsoever of the scale of what we're being asked to live amongst. Nobody's come to talk to us at all.'

In contrast, East Devon District Council welcomed Marlcombe's selection, saying it was 'enormously proud' of the opportunity. These contrasting responses highlight the delicate balance Labour must strike between national housing goals and local acceptance.

We have been the dreamers. We have been the sufferers. But now, we are the builders.



This Labour Government will rekindle Nye Bevan’s spirit of ‘45 and get Britain building again🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/k2ItMA2Un8 — Steve Reed (@SteveReedMP) September 28, 2025

Whether your area is set for transformative growth or simply watching from the sidelines, Labour's new towns strategy signals one of the most ambitious housing initiatives in decades. For residents from Bedfordshire to Devon, and London to Manchester, the next few years could bring dramatic change.