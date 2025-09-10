Next Nepal PM Could Be Balendra Shah After Violent Protests Forced Sharma Oli to Step Down — Why Do Gen Z Like Him?
Gen Z social media users explained the difference between Balen and Oli.
Nepal's political landscape was rocked on Tuesday, 9 September 2025, when Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli stepped down under immense pressure from violent anti-corruption protests that have swept the nation.
His resignation comes after days of chaos that left at least 19 people dead and more than 100 injured.
Why Oli Was Forced to Quit
The tipping point came after Oli's government banned 26 social media platforms in an attempt to quell dissent.
Instead, the move triggered fury among young Nepalis, particularly Gen Z activists, who saw it as an assault on free expression.
Demonstrators torched parliament, set fire to ministers' homes, and stormed government offices, demanding accountability for years of corruption and mismanagement.
Oli, 73, faced growing defections in his cabinet, with two ministers resigning the day before he quit, citing 'moral grounds'. His own residence in Kathmandu was attacked hours after his resignation, forcing a military evacuation.
In his resignation letter to President Ramchandra Paudel, Oli admitted the 'adverse situation in the country' left him with no choice but to step aside to allow a political solution.
A Country at Boiling Point
The violent unrest reflects deep public frustration with Nepal's ruling elite, which many believe has failed to tackle corruption, unemployment, and economic stagnation.
Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel urged calm, while President Paudel appealed to protesters to stop the destruction. But for many young Nepalis, Oli's downfall felt like a victory.
Youth leader Sudan Gurung declared: 'The Nepal government has fallen, the youth have won the protest. The future is ours.'
Spotlight on Balendra Shah
As Oli exits, attention has turned to Balendra Shah (Balen), the popular mayor of Kathmandu and former rapper whose anti-establishment image resonates with Gen Z. Online campaigns exploded overnight with chants of 'Balen Dai, take the lead'.
Born in 1990, Shah studied engineering before entering politics, winning the Kathmandu mayoral race in 2022 as an independent.
His outspoken criticism of corruption, first through music and now through politics, has made him a symbol of change for young Nepalis.
In a Facebook post on 9 September, Shah praised the protests as 'a spontaneous movement of Gen Z' but cautioned against political parties hijacking it.
While he has not declared an intention to run for prime minister, his popularity is surging as the country searches for a new leader.
What Comes Next
Oli's resignation has created a leadership vacuum in Nepal at a time of national crisis. The protests that forced him out have also opened the door for a new generation of leaders. For many on the streets, that future has one name: Balen.
