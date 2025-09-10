Nepal's political landscape was rocked on Tuesday, 9 September 2025, when Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli stepped down under immense pressure from violent anti-corruption protests that have swept the nation.

His resignation comes after days of chaos that left at least 19 people dead and more than 100 injured.

Why Oli Was Forced to Quit

The tipping point came after Oli's government banned 26 social media platforms in an attempt to quell dissent.

Instead, the move triggered fury among young Nepalis, particularly Gen Z activists, who saw it as an assault on free expression.

Demonstrators torched parliament, set fire to ministers' homes, and stormed government offices, demanding accountability for years of corruption and mismanagement.

Oli, 73, faced growing defections in his cabinet, with two ministers resigning the day before he quit, citing 'moral grounds'. His own residence in Kathmandu was attacked hours after his resignation, forcing a military evacuation.

In his resignation letter to President Ramchandra Paudel, Oli admitted the 'adverse situation in the country' left him with no choice but to step aside to allow a political solution.

A Country at Boiling Point

The violent unrest reflects deep public frustration with Nepal's ruling elite, which many believe has failed to tackle corruption, unemployment, and economic stagnation.

Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel urged calm, while President Paudel appealed to protesters to stop the destruction. But for many young Nepalis, Oli's downfall felt like a victory.

Youth leader Sudan Gurung declared: 'The Nepal government has fallen, the youth have won the protest. The future is ours.'

Spotlight on Balendra Shah

As Oli exits, attention has turned to Balendra Shah (Balen), the popular mayor of Kathmandu and former rapper whose anti-establishment image resonates with Gen Z. Online campaigns exploded overnight with chants of 'Balen Dai, take the lead'.

Born in 1990, Shah studied engineering before entering politics, winning the Kathmandu mayoral race in 2022 as an independent.

His outspoken criticism of corruption, first through music and now through politics, has made him a symbol of change for young Nepalis.

In a Facebook post on 9 September, Shah praised the protests as 'a spontaneous movement of Gen Z' but cautioned against political parties hijacking it.

While he has not declared an intention to run for prime minister, his popularity is surging as the country searches for a new leader.

Dear Balen, step forward boldly as a leader and call for a pause in all actions. There’s no reason to hold back now—act decisively! We urge you to stop the vandalism driven by others’ agendas. Thank you 🙏.@ShahBalen @RONBupdates — Ranjan (@ranjanbaral17) September 9, 2025

Balen is not just a mayor, he's a phenomenon.



Within 39 minutes, 227K likes, 61K comments. Will he be the torchbearer for the Gen-Z? Will he enter federal politics? Does he have what it takes to ride over the rough and tumble of brute federal politics? pic.twitter.com/yZfe10POQA — 𝘼𝙟𝙖𝙮 ★ 𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙙𝙝𝙖𝙣 ☀️ (@ajayspradhan) September 8, 2025

What Comes Next

Oli's resignation has created a leadership vacuum in Nepal at a time of national crisis. The protests that forced him out have also opened the door for a new generation of leaders. For many on the streets, that future has one name: Balen.