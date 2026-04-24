A prominent NFL reporter has vanished from social media as the fallout from a viral coaching scandal intensifies. The sudden exit follows a series of public admissions and leaked images that have sent shockwaves through the New England Patriots organisation. With pressure mounting on both sides, the focus has now shifted from professional conduct to a deeply personal crisis.

Digital Exit Following Social Media Backlash

A presence on X (formerly Twitter) serves as the lifeblood for NFL insiders who specialise in delivering immediate updates. Despite its importance to her career at The Athletic, Dianna Russini has now chosen to delete her account (@DMRussini) from the site entirely.

Since the images of her alongside Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel went public 16 days ago, she has limited her activity to just two posts. The first was a straightforward attempt to circulate an article about the ongoing dispute between the NFL and the Referees Association, but it triggered a backlash: the replies were quickly overwhelmed by a flood of vitriol and targeted harassment.

Five days later, she uploaded her official resignation to the platform, ensuring she had the final word by disabling all comments on the post.

Resignation and the Fight for Credibility

During several public appearances this week, Vrabel offered a perspective that stood in stark contrast to her insistence that the images showed nothing untoward. Within her departure letter, she characterised the fallout as 'attacks' directed at her, lamenting that 'unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.'

Read more Mike Vrabel Addresses 'PDA' Scandal At Presser As Dianna Russini Shockingly Resigns From The Athletic Mike Vrabel Addresses 'PDA' Scandal At Presser As Dianna Russini Shockingly Resigns From The Athletic

She explained that her decision to step down was 'not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.'

Since a journalist's livelihood depends entirely on being seen as impartial and trustworthy, finding a way back into that profession now seems like a massive challenge. By scrubbing her X profile, she may be quietly coming to terms with the fact that her career has reached a turning point.

Vrabel Admits to Personal Failings

While the reporter has opted for silence, the coach at the centre of the storm has finally chosen to go on the record. On Thursday night, Vrabel spoke out after 'Page Six' published a photo reportedly showing him kissing Russini several years ago. During his address, he admitted that his 'previous actions don't meet the standard that I hold myself to.'

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel speaking now, tells reporters: "My previous actions don't meet the standard that I hold myself to."



He will be away from the team Saturday to begin therapy. "My family needs me this weekend, and that's where I'll be." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 23, 2026

Speaking to the press, as reported by Carlos A. Lopez of Sleeper HQ, Vrabel expressed regret, saying, 'I take accountability for my actions and the actions that caused a distraction to the people that I care most about.'

A very somber #Patriots HC Mike Vrabel:



“I take accountability for my actions and the actions that caused a distraction to the people I care most about… My previous actions don’t meet the standard that I hold myself to. They don’t.”



(🎥 @Patriots) pic.twitter.com/FO3oPalSeT — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) April 23, 2026

Vrabel's remarks on Thursday followed the news that he would be absent from the Patriots' draft operations this Saturday to seek counselling. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the coach informed the media, 'My family needs me this weekend, and that's where I'll be.'

NFL Declines Official Investigation

By referencing his previous actions, Vrabel has come the closest yet to acknowledging the controversy that began when he and Russini were spotted together at an Arizona hotel in March.

Mike Greenberg asked Roger Goodell about Mike Vrabel ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft on ESPN.



"This is not a personal conduct policy... It's a personal matter, and we'll leave it at that... I think the teams handle these matters when they're personal matters..." pic.twitter.com/HOscdhTbp6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 23, 2026

Just before the opening round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night, league commissioner Roger Goodell dismissed the situation as a private affair for Vrabel, suggesting that no official inquiry into his behaviour would take place.