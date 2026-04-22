Tiger Woods and his partner Vanessa Trump have reportedly fired several members of their household staff in a 'paranoid' attempt to halt information leaks following the golfer's recent drug-related arrest.

The 15-time major winner, 50, is currently seeking treatment at a specialist rehabilitation centre in Switzerland after a Land Rover he was driving flipped in a dramatic crash on Jupiter Island last month.

Sources claim the couple has become increasingly defensive as Florida prosecutors push to make Woods' private medical records and prescription history part of the public record.

While the sports icon was found to have zero alcohol in his system, police discovered hydrocodone, a potent prescription painkiller, at the scene of the accident.

Vanessa Trump, a former member of the Trump inner circle, is said to 'hate the press' and is reportedly working alongside Woods to seal off their private lives from further media intrusion.

The sackings, affecting staff in both Florida and Europe, come just weeks before a scheduled court appearance at which Woods' legal team will fight to keep his medical files under lock and key.

'Paranoid' Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump make major shakeup in the wake of golf legend's DUI scandal https://t.co/x1q7KMk08H — Daily Mail Australia (@DailyMailAU) April 22, 2026

Read more Inside Tiger Woods' Alleged Desperate $100 Million PR Stunt to Save His Name After Chilling Florida DUI Flip Inside Tiger Woods' Alleged Desperate $100 Million PR Stunt to Save His Name After Chilling Florida DUI Flip

Tiger Woods, Vanessa Trump And The Fallout From A Hydrocodone DUI

Officers probing the case said Woods told them he had been distracted by his phone and adjusting the radio when he lost control.

Breathalyser tests reportedly showed zero alcohol, yet he declined to provide a urine sample to check for other substances. The discovery of hydrocodone in his possession has turned a standard traffic accident into a high-stakes legal battle over prescription drug impairment.

Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods firing staff over leaks https://t.co/PGgqzblSMW pic.twitter.com/AgvHzDIKfS — Page Six (@PageSix) April 21, 2026

Woods' lawyers are preparing for a court appearance next month, where they will contest prosecutors' efforts to make his medical records, including prescriptions, public.

Page Six first reported that Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump had quietly dismissed several staff members in recent weeks, describing it as a response to fears that private information was being leaked to journalists. One insider, quoted by the outlet, put it bluntly, 'It's not a big staff. They're paranoid of leaks, and she hates the press.'

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are reportedly feeling "paranoid" and have allegedly let go of staff members following his DUI charge. https://t.co/L5sZKRrCTY pic.twitter.com/z6nGnVwOmE — Irish Star US (@IrishStarUS) April 22, 2026

The same source painted a more upbeat picture of the pair in private, insisting Woods is 'doing well and is focused on getting better' since entering rehab, and that the relationship itself is intact. 'They're going strong, and her kids love him,' the person added.

Tiger Woods, Vanessa Trump And The Privacy Battle

In a statement issued days after the arrest, he said, 'I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,' adding that he was 'stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health.' It was sober, careful language, and it plainly doubled as a plea for space.

'Paranoid' Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump make major shakeup in the wake of golf legend's DUI scandal https://t.co/iBkaFh85ep — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) April 22, 2026

A sports icon with 15 major titles does not disappear into treatment without prompting a scramble for details, and Trump, by virtue of both surname and past family ties to the US president, was always going to be pulled into the glare with him.

There is also a more practical reason the couple may be desperate to seal off leaks. Woods' legal team is fighting prosecutors over the possible public release of medical records, including prescription details, according to the source material. In a case involving an alleged impairment by 'some medication or drug', that is not a side issue. It could become central. Nothing about the reported staff dismissals has been independently confirmed on the record.

What Happens Next For Tiger Woods

The upcoming court hearing will be a pivotal moment for Woods' public image and his legal standing. If the medical files are released, they could provide a detailed look into the physical toll of his long career and the medications used to manage his chronic pain.

For now, the gates at his Jupiter Island estate remain firmly shut. Whether the purging of his inner circle will successfully stop the flow of information remains to be seen, but it is clear that for Tiger Woods, the battle for privacy is just as intense as the one inside the courtroom.