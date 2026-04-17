Clavicular's PR representative, Mitchell Jackson, has stepped away from working with the 'looksmaxxing' streamer following a suspected overdose and recent hospitalisation.

The 20-year-old streamer, whose real name is Branden Peters, was seen slurring his words during a livestream that abruptly ended before he was later hospitalised.

Jackson's exit was first reported on social media by journalist Taylor Lorenz, who said the PR representative would not return unless Peters committed to addiction treatment. A source suggested Jackson believed the streamer needed intervention, saying, 'Clavicular thinks he is invincible and nobody is invincible.' The same source added that any future professional relationship would depend on Peters seeking sobriety and health support.

NEWS: Clavicular’s PR person Mitchell Jackson has quit working with the streamer until he agrees to get treatment for his addiction. Clavicular recently left the hospital against medical advice after an OD incident. — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 16, 2026

Overdose Scare Caught on Cam

The incident that triggered the fallout occurred during a Kick livestream on Tuesday, when Peters was broadcasting alongside two other influencers. Viewers saw him struggling to speak clearly, repeatedly saying he was 'fucking destroyed,' before appearing to lose consciousness. The stream cut off abruptly.

The moment Clavicular overdosed on stream pic.twitter.com/oeGhRzHSpG — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 15, 2026

Footage later shared on X showed him being carried to a vehicle as emergency services arrived at the scene. He was taken to hospital shortly afterwards for what was described in earlier reports as a suspected overdose.

This is what they want your kids to watch. @Clavicular0 overdoses on live stream. This is what happens when these young kids get rich overnight and start acting a fool. Hopefully clavicular gets help. pic.twitter.com/w714Daz7n8 — America First 🇺🇸 (@1stamericafirst) April 15, 2026

On Wednesday, Peters addressed the situation on social media, posting a photo of himself with visible injuries and writing, 'Just got home, that was brutal. All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that is not a real solution.' He added, 'The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask.'

Later that same day, he appeared on another Kick livestream telling viewers he was 'good' and suggested he would stop using substances, saying, 'I ain't going to be doing any more substances for a little while, hopefully forever.'

Despite that, reports indicate Peters attended a club opening the following evening, a detail that has added to growing concern among viewers and industry figures about his well-being and public behaviour.

PR Split and Concerns Around His Behaviour

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Clavicular has gained attention online for leading a 'looksmaxxing' community, a loosely defined internet trend often associated with extreme physical self-improvement practices. Some content linked to the movement has included controversial or unsafe methods discussed in online forums, though not all practices are universally adopted across the community.

In recent weeks, Peters has also faced scrutiny beyond his livestreaming activity. He walked out of a 60 Minutes Australia interview after being questioned about his online identity and his connection to figures within the so-called 'manosphere,' including Andrew Tate, who has faced serious criminal allegations which he denies.

Separately, he is reportedly under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission over a video appearing to show him shooting an alligator. He was also arrested in Florida last month on a misdemeanour battery charge, according to earlier reporting.

The PR representative has not publicly commented beyond the reported decision to step back until treatment is sought. For now, there has been no formal update on whether Peters is receiving ongoing medical or professional support following his hospitalisation, and representatives for the streamer have not issued further comment.