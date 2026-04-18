Dianna Russini was unable to provide evidence backing her claim that she was on a separate 'friends trip' in Sedona when she was photographed with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, according to an ESPN report published on 17 April. Page Six had allegedly been willing to reconsider or even withhold its story about the pair, but Dianna Russini and Vrabel failed to produce any material to support their account.

For context, the controversy erupted after Page Six ran images of Dianna Russini and Vrabel at a luxury hotel in Sedona, Arizona, ahead of the NFL's annual meetings in Phoenix, which began on 29 March. Witnesses quoted by the outlet said they saw the two together, holding hands and hugging, and did not recall the presence of any wider group of friends.

New England Patriots’ Mike Vrabel and top NY Times NFL reporter Dianna Russini hold hands and hug at luxury hotel https://t.co/BpPD0ScwBQ pic.twitter.com/xrdqqmgDUC — Page Six (@PageSix) April 7, 2026

Both Russini and Vrabel, who are married to other people, issued statements to the New York Post-owned outlet downplaying what the photos appeared to show and insisting they were each in town with friends.

Dianna Russini And The 'Friends Trip' Evidence That Never Came

ESPN, citing unnamed sources, painted an unflattering picture of how Dianna Russini and Vrabel handled the fallout once they learned Page Six was preparing to publish. The outlet reported that the pair 'coordinated' on a response for when the story became public and were told the tabloid was open to changing 'the tone of the story or possibly not running it' if they could produce compelling proof that they had been on separate trips with friends.

Dianna Russini is “going through a very difficult time” after bombshell photos of her and New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel surfaced, according to her friend. 📸: Getty, Page Six, Stugotz/YouTube pic.twitter.com/42JYhA9mHd — Page Six (@PageSix) April 17, 2026

Such evidence, according to ESPN, might have included text messages arranging an airport pick‑up, screenshots showing plans for a group holiday, or casual photos from a hike with others. None of that was apparently forthcoming. Page Six ran the photos. The speculation rolled on.

I submitted my letter of resignation to The Athletic. Everything I have to say about it is below. pic.twitter.com/401nrtbEsj — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 14, 2026

In the days before publication, Russini contacted a crisis‑communications professional and even reached out to Meredith Kopit Levien, the chief executive of The New York Times Company, which owns The Athletic, 'to plead her case,' ESPN reported.

After Dianna Russini exit, Times staffers slam Athletic’s ‘reflexive’ response to Mike Vrabel photos: ‘It’s embarassing’ https://t.co/12n7H8YA7x pic.twitter.com/zZ8KRVixeE — Page Six (@PageSix) April 16, 2026

Multiple employees reportedly told ESPN the episode triggered internal criticism of The Athletic's leadership for backing Dianna Russini so firmly at the outset. When the Page Six item first appeared, Russini later wrote, 'The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work, and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful.'

via @benjstrauss:

- Russini and Vrabel coordinated their crisis response

- Neither could prove (to the Post or the Athletic) their initial claims that they were on separate trips with friends

- Athletic asked Russini for texts or photos proving her girls hiking trip claim-- nope pic.twitter.com/QKRZS9P9EU — Daniel Roberts (@readDanwrite) April 17, 2026

Behind the scenes, though, editors soon began asking for the same thing Page Six had asked for: actual proof that the Sedona stay matched the version being advertised.

Dianna Russini’s boss releases statement after her resignation over Mike Vrabel photos — and admits ‘new questions were raised’ https://t.co/zYknHKgyVZ pic.twitter.com/X2E5eRXOSX — Page Six (@PageSix) April 14, 2026

The Athletic, according to the ESPN account, pressed Russini for more documentation about her supposed group trip. She was reportedly unable to supply it. At that point, the issue moved beyond personal embarrassment and into corporate risk. An internal review was opened into whether she had been truthful with the company about meeting Vrabel.

Read more Why Dianna Russini Quit Before the NFL's Biggest Investigation Could Reveal the Truth Why Dianna Russini Quit Before the NFL's Biggest Investigation Could Reveal the Truth

Resignation, Internal Review And An NFL That Stays On The Sidelines

Amid the mounting scrutiny, Dianna Russini resigned from The Athletic before the internal process had run its course. In a letter to executive editor Steven Ginsberg, she framed the decision as an attempt to stop what she described as 'self‑feeding speculation' around the photos.

'Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30,' she wrote. 'I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.'

In the same letter, Russini stressed that she had 'covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication' and declared: 'I stand behind every story I have ever published.' The Athletic, for its part, has confirmed that its review into her conduct will go on even though she has left the company.

Vrabel's professional situation looks rather different. While he is at the centre of the same Sedona photographs, he remains in post as head coach of the Patriots and is preparing for his second season in charge after a 14‑3 campaign that ended in a Super Bowl defeat to Seattle. There is, at least for now, no formal consequence for him from the league.

On Saturday, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told the Associated Press the league is not investigating Vrabel's behaviour in relation to Dianna Russini. The Patriots did not immediately respond to a query on whether they are conducting their own internal review.

That choice by the NFL leaves a curious imbalance. The New York Times‑owned sports site has embarked on a digging exercise into one of its former journalists, while the league whose image is theoretically protected by a broad personal conduct policy has decided to sit this one out. That policy says everyone connected to the NFL must avoid 'conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in' the league. There is, so far, no indication that anyone in New York believes a Sedona hotel stay meets that threshold.

Russini, who joined The Athletic in 2023 after nearly a decade at ESPN as a SportsCenter anchor, NFL insider and analyst, exits under a cloud that is largely of her own making but also amplified by the unforgiving way American sports media now feeds on itself.

Nothing confirms the precise nature of Russini's relationship with Vrabel, and much of what is being said about their private lives remains speculative. Until more verifiable information emerges, all such claims should be treated with caution and, frankly, the scepticism they deserve.