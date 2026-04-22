Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are reportedly sacking some of their staff as they suspect them of leaking stories to the media.

The aftermath of Tiger Woods' DUI scandal has prompted Vanessa Trump to reassessed their team of staff. She now has trust issues and the couple has begun firing a few as they believe these staffers are moles, unnamed sources told Page Six.

'It's not a big staff. They're paranoid of leaks, and she hates the press,' the source said.

Following Woods' high-profile arrest in Florida last month, the sporting world has been abuzz with speculation regarding the stability of his relationship with Trump. They remain under intense scrutiny this week as reports claimed that Vanessa had threatened to part ways with the legendary golfer if he fails to get back on track.

The arrest, which saw images of a disoriented Woods, reportedly pushed the relationship to a breaking point. However, the report noted that while Trump was profoundly upset by the chaotic media circus, her commitment to the 15-time major champion remains intact.

'They're going strong and her kids love him,' the sources added.

In an effort to address the underlying issues related to his health and pain management, Woods has reportedly checked into a Swiss rehab centre. The feedback from the facility is positive, thus far. The outlet, citing unnamed sources, revealed that Woods is 'doing well and is focused on getting better'.

Tiger is Planning a Huge Comeback

Amidst the DUI scandal, Woods has already set his sights on a return to golf. He is even reportedly 'desperate' to make a comeback. Sources told People magazine that Woods' 'still has golf in him' and is planning to work on his return to the golf course as soon as his treatment is over.

'He knows he needs to beat his issues and also deal with the pain from not only playing golf but also from his regular fitness schedule,' the source said.

The publication further revealed that Woods firmly believes he has one more Masters to win and other PGA tournaments.

'He just wants to get better in all areas of his life,' they added.

While the headlines continue to swirl around the legal and personal fallout of Woods, Trump has maintained a calculated and dignified silence. Despite the intense glare of the international media, Trump has refrained from making any formal public statements regarding the incident.

However, the outlet indicated that she remains loyal to the embattled golfer.

Tiger's Peers are Hopeful

In the wake of Woods' DUI arrest, most of his peers offered words of encouragement. They are optimistic about finally seeing the golf icon rise to his feet and bounce back stronger.

'All I can hope is that he gets the help that he can get and he can come back in a better position after that,' Jon Rahm said via Golfweek. 'I mean, he is arguably the king of comebacks.'

'I would tell him I love him and things can always get better,' Tiger's longtime friend Fred Couples remarked.

'Some people want him to fail,' Aussie golfer Jason Day commented. 'Some people obviously want him to succeed. It's really difficult for me to go through that and watch him, and I know that he's getting the help now, which is good. I'm just hoping he comes out on the other side and is better.'

For now, it's safe to assume that Woods' road to redemption is likely to be a private journey. Yet, Trump is prepared to accompany him along the way.