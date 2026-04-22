The San Antonio Spurs are facing a major predicament, with star player Victor Wembanyama uncertain to suit up in Game 3 of the team's series against the Portland Trail Blazers. Wembanyama was forced to leave Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round meeting after falling face-first in the second quarter.

On the play, the 7-foot-4 player was fouled by Portland's Jrue Holiday as Wembanyama was manoeuvring inside the paint. He landed awkwardly, with his head bouncing several times on the floor with 8:57 left in the contest.

Victor Wembanyama (concussion protocol) is OUT for the remainder of the game after hitting his head on the court. pic.twitter.com/qP8tAf6osN — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) April 22, 2026

The 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year was visibly dazed and remained on the court for some time. When he got up, Wembanyama ran through the tunnel and did not return. He left the game after contributing five points, four rebounds and a block, according to NBA.

With their prized centre out, the Spurs went on to lose to the Trail Blazers 106-103, allowing Portland to level the series at 1-1.

Wembanyama Questionable for Game 3

After that harrowing incident, the league announced that Wembanyama had been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol. This was confirmed by Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson.

San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson on the injury to star center Victor Wembanyama: “I just know he has a concussion, and he’s in the protocol, and we’ll obviously take the proper and appropriate steps.”

Johnson was uncertain on the injury to Harrison Barnes. pic.twitter.com/Rr3qtEx0eg — Spurs Nation (@Spurs_Nation) April 22, 2026

'He has a concussion. He's in the protocol,' Johnson said. 'We'll take the proper and appropriate steps.'

Under league guidelines, any player placed in concussion protocol must have at least 48 hours of inactivity and recovery. After that, a player is required to meet certain conditions before being cleared to return to action.

With that in mind, there is a strong possibility that the Spurs may have to play Game 3 without Wembanyama. The series shifts to Portland, and the odds could be in their favour if the French centre is unavailable.

Regardless, Johnson is not fretting about the possibility of being without his top player on Friday, 24 April. He is aware of the situation and knows adjustments will be needed against the Trail Blazers in their next matchup.

'The protocol is the protocol,' Johnson said. 'We'll just follow it as everyone else does and plan accordingly.'

Spurs Look to Depth as Series Shifts to Portland

Looking at their regular-season run, the Spurs were 12-6 without Wembanyama. One of those losses came against Portland on 4 January, 115-110. Wembanyama missed the game due to left knee soreness.

Regardless, the Spurs appear unfazed by the possibility of playing Game 3 without Wembanyama. Devin Vassell acknowledges that Wembanyama's absence is a significant void but refuses to dwell on it.

'We've all got to step up,' the Spurs guard said. 'We know what Vic brings to the table. We've played without him for a couple of games this year. It's going to be next man up. Everybody's going to have to step up. That's a huge void to fill. We can't get bogged down by it,' he added.

Vassell is one of several players who will need to step up for Johnson if the Spurs are to win in Portland. Others include De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper and Luke Kornet.

Odds Hardly Tilt Trail Blazers Way

With time to spare, it may be too early to rule Wembanyama out of Game 3. While his absence would be a major blow, the odds have hardly shifted, with San Antonio still holding the edge. The Spurs remain slight favourites (-108) against the Trail Blazers (+100), according to Sports Betting Dime.

Given the talent Johnson has on his roster, it is not hard to see why. A potential Wembanyama absence is significant, but the Spurs do have the personnel to hold the fort for Game 3.