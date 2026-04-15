Dianna Russini has spent years at the forefront of sports journalism, delivering breaking news from NFL sidelines and studio sets alike. After a high-profile move to The Athletic in 2023, the veteran reporter continues to be a central figure in the industry's evolving landscape.

Unexpected Exit Amid Controversy

Dianna Russini's departure from The Athletic comes just days after she shut down rumours linking her to New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

Photographs captured Russini and Vrabel sharing a quiet moment by the pool at a child-free Arizona retreat known for its romantic atmosphere. Despite being seen holding hands, both individuals—who are currently married to other people—dismissed the significance of the images once they became public.

Despite her contract running until late June, Russini has walked away from her role as an NFL insider for the New York Times-owned outlet. The Athletic still intends to finish its investigation into her behaviour while employed there, according to a message from executive editor Steven Ginsberg to the staff following her exit.

Even though she's stepping down, Russini has stood her ground, making it clear that her departure isn't an admission of any inappropriate conduct with Vrabel. In response, The Athletic shared that they are taking another look into the situation and have taken her off duty while they get to the bottom of it.

Russini explained that the fallout from the situation has already taken a heavy toll. She noted, 'Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30.'

Sharing her resignation letter on X, she simply told followers that the document contained everything she had to say on the matter. Interestingly, she disabled replies to the post, a move she avoided just last week when she shared NFL updates shortly after the photos first surfaced.

Life Away From the Cameras

Russini is married to Kevin Goldschmidt, a relationship that goes back to 2015. They actually kept things quiet for quite a while, only sharing their news with the world when they got engaged in July 2020. Goldschmidt, who attended Penn State, serves as the vice president of total rewards and HR technology at Shake Shack, according to his LinkedIn profile.

To mark their second anniversary, she shared a photo from their wedding day, reflecting on it as the best day of her life when she married 'Kev' with their loved ones watching over Zoom. She finished the tribute by telling him he was the only one for her, forever.

The journalist and Goldschmidt have two sons together. They celebrated the arrival of Michael Andrew in August 2021, followed by Joseph 'Joey' Kevin in October 2022. After her second son was born, she shared on Instagram just how 'beyond lucky and blessed' she felt.

'I want to feel young again. These kids have worn me down,' she joked during a February appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. 'I've aged 15 years in a span of four years.' She also teased that raising two boys only a year apart felt like 'having twins'.

Professional Success and Net Worth

While official numbers are rarely made public, experts cited by DailyHunt estimate that Dianna Russini's net worth has reached roughly $5 million (£3.68 million) in 2026. Her transition from ESPN to The Athletic reportedly involved a major pay rise, cementing her position as a premier 'news breaker' alongside industry giants like Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport.

It is estimated that she was earning between $1.5 million (£1.11 million) and $2 million (£1.47 million) annually while at The Athletic. That salary was a nod to her massive workload, as she was constantly juggling writing duties with her roles in video and podcasting.