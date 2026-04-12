Congressman Eric Swalwell is under fire after a series of explosive allegations surfaced, including claims that he sent explicit images via Snapchat to a young job applicant.

While the identity of the woman at the centre of the scandal remains hidden, her accusations have triggered a widening investigation and raised urgent questions about power, consent and conduct inside Washington.

Read more 'The Only Person Who Could Ruin Eric Swalwell Is Eric Swalwell,' Rape Accuser Tells CNN as Three Others Come Forward 'The Only Person Who Could Ruin Eric Swalwell Is Eric Swalwell,' Rape Accuser Tells CNN as Three Others Come Forward

Claims Of Messages And Snapchat Activity

Beyond the alleged assaults, the scandal has widened to include claims about inappropriate digital communication. Multiple women have alleged that Swalwell used Snapchat to send messages that were more explicit than those found in text exchanges.

Screenshots reviewed by media outlets show flirtatious conversations, though no explicit images were captured due to the app's auto delete feature. Some accusers claim that this was precisely why Snapchat was used, as it leaves little trace.

One viral allegation claims that the congressman sent an unsolicited explicit image to a 24 year old woman seeking employment on Capitol Hill. While this specific claim remains unverified, it has fuelled public outrage and intensified scrutiny around Swalwell's conduct.

NBC News: Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) sent an unsolicited dick pic to a 24 year old on Snapchat who was seeking a job on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/CLcEXlQR4G — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) April 11, 2026

Former Staffer Speaks Out

Another key figure behind the alleged assaults is a former staffer who worked for Swalwell for nearly two years. She has chosen to remain anonymous, citing fear of retaliation and damage to her career. Despite this, she has come forward with detailed allegations that paint a troubling picture of her time working under the congressman.

According to her account, she was just 21 when she joined Swalwell's office in 2019. She claims the relationship quickly turned personal, with the congressman allegedly pursuing her weeks after she was hired. Over time, she says their interactions escalated into sexual encounters, some of which she now describes as non-consensual.

She alleges two incidents where she was too intoxicated to give consent, including one where she woke up in a hotel room unable to recall what had happened but believing sexual activity had taken place. Medical records reportedly show she later sought pregnancy and sexually transmitted infection tests, adding weight to her claims.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has confirmed it is investigating a sexual assault allegation linked to an incident said to have taken place in New York in April 2024. Officials have encouraged anyone with relevant information to come forward.

The case has triggered a rapid political fallout. Prominent Democrats, including Adam Schiff, have withdrawn support, while party leaders have called for a swift and thorough investigation. Gavin Newsom described the allegations as 'deeply troubling', reflecting growing concern within the party.

Several advisers have resigned from Swalwell's campaign, and major labour groups have pulled their backing. His fundraising efforts have also reportedly taken a hit, signalling the serious impact on his political ambitions.

Swalwell Denies All Allegations

Swalwell has strongly denied all accusations, calling them 'absolutely false' and politically motivated. In a video statement, he insisted that the alleged incidents 'did not happen' and vowed to defend himself vigorously.

He has also rejected claims about non disclosure agreements and settlements, stating that no such arrangements exist within his office. Supporters point out that some former staffers have described him as professional and respectful, offering a counter narrative to the allegations.

Despite his denials, the controversy continues to grow as more voices emerge. The anonymity of the main accuser has not diminished the seriousness of the claims, and investigators are now working to determine what evidence supports the allegations.