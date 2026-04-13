The death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas continues to grip Los Angeles, with the investigation dragging on and raising questions about transparency. Seven months after her remains were discovered inside the front trunk of a Tesla registered to singer D4vd, the case remains unresolved, fuelling public frustration and speculation.

Private investigator Steve Fischer, who has been following the case, alleges that Rivas' medical records remain sealed to prevent 'public outrage.' His criticism underscores growing concern over the lack of official updates, despite the high-profile nature of the investigation.

Read more D4vd Case Update: Singer Allegedly Active Online as Celeste Rivas' Death Remains Unanswered D4vd Case Update: Singer Allegedly Active Online as Celeste Rivas' Death Remains Unanswered

Celeste Rivas' Discovery

In February 2024, Celeste Rivas, then aged 14, reportedly went missing from Lake Elsinore, California. On 8 September 2025, her severely decomposed remains were found inside the front trunk of a black 2023 Tesla Model in a Los Angeles impound lot after being abandoned in the streets of the Hollywood Hills for several weeks.

Rivas' remains were found inside two cadaver bags. Employees at the impound lot raised the alarm when they noticed a foul smell emanating from the vehicle, which was registered to singer David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd.

D4vd's Link with the Case

The fact that the vehicle was registered under D4vd's name placed him directly in the spotlight. Internet sleuths later uncovered photographs, matching tattoos, and an old Twitch stream clip suggesting a relationship between the singer, who was 20 at the time, and Rivas. Some alleged that their connection dated back to when Rivas was as young as 10 years old, though these claims remain unverified.

Fans had also speculated about the link, with one user named Ponzalo urging D4vd to release a song about the 'missing girl.'

D4vd's Career and Friendships Crumble

The discovery of Rivas' body has had a devastating impact on D4vd's career. Once considered a rising star after viral hits such as Here With Me and Romantic Homicide, he abruptly cancelled his tour and withdrew from a scheduled performance at Lollapalooza Brazil in 2026.

Close associates, including Neo Langston, have been called to testify before the Los Angeles grand jury about the case. Meanwhile, Aysia Collins has publicly stated that she is 'working in silence' to get justice for Rivas.

As of now, D4vd remains out of the spotlight, although some Reddit users alleged that he is slowly returning to public view and is active on the internet.

Read more D4vd Turns 21 as Celeste Rivas Case Hits 7 Months, PI Calls Probe a 'Complete Failure' D4vd Turns 21 as Celeste Rivas Case Hits 7 Months, PI Calls Probe a 'Complete Failure'

Records Sealed to Avoid 'Public Outrage'

In November 2025, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner confirmed that all the medical records for Rivas, including the cause and manner of death, were sealed and prohibited from being released to the public or the media by the court.

On X, Fischer has repeatedly expressed his frustration over the progress of the case, describing it as a 'complete failure.' He argued that the records remain sealed to avoid 'public outrage.'

Yesterday marked seven months since #D4vd ’s Tesla was towed with Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s dismembered body in the front trunk. Seven months, and we still have nothing but sealed medical examiner records.



A sworn affidavit used to justify sealing those records claimed that LAPD… — SF INVESTIGATES • STEVE FISCHER (@SF_investigates) April 6, 2026

He wrote: 'A sworn affidavit used to justify sealing those records claimed that LAPD only wanted to ensure they received the report before the public. Yet the report, which should be public, remains sealed.'

'I believe it remains sealed because its contents would spark public outrage and a demand for answers, answers that law enforcement and prosecutors have failed to provide,' he added. Fischer also questioned law enforcement for not holding a 'basic' press conference regarding the case — something he said is 'routinely done in high-profile cases.

Seven months on from the discovery of Rivas' body, no one has been charged or arrested in connection with her death. Court filings confirm that D4vd is the target of a Los Angeles grand jury investigation, with prosecutors seeking testimony from his family members.

Speculation of an indictment surfaced in February, but there have been no reports that his family has testified. For now, the case remains unresolved, with Rivas' records sealed and the public left waiting for answers.