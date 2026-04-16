Dianna Russini has resigned as Senior NFL Insider at The Athletic in New York after the outlet opened an internal review into photos that appeared to show her in an intimate setting with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel during a trip to Arizona earlier this month.

Read more Are Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini Dating? The Story Behind the Sedona Photos Explained Are Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini Dating? The Story Behind the Sedona Photos Explained

The news came after celebrity gossip site Page Six on 7 April published images of Russini and Vrabel, who are both married, allegedly holding hands, embracing and sitting together in a hot tub at the Ambiente resort in Sedona. The story immediately triggered speculation over whether the high-profile NFL reporter had crossed personal or professional lines, and whether her employer would step in.

Russini Says Media 'Frenzy' Forced Her Hand In The Athletic Exit

Russini, 43, announced her decision to leave The Athletic on Tuesday 14 April, posting her resignation letter to executive editor Steven Ginsberg on her X account.

'I have come to this decision with deep sadness but with clarity about what is right for me, my family, and the work I have spent my career building,' she wrote, insisting she had 'covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication' and that she stood by every story she had published.

I submitted my letter of resignation to The Athletic. Everything I have to say about it is below. pic.twitter.com/401nrtbEsj — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 14, 2026

In that letter, Russini directly addressed the Page Six report about her relationship with Mike Vrabel. She argued that the photos lacked crucial context, saying there had been a larger group of friends on the Sedona trip. Vrabel, 50, separately told the outlet that the images showed 'a completely innocent interaction.'

At the time the story first broke, Ginsberg had publicly backed his reporter. Speaking to Page Six on 7 April, he said The Athletic was 'proud to have her,' standing by Russini even as the images ricocheted around social media and sports talk shows. In her farewell note, she thanked the site for that early support.

But her tone hardened noticeably when she turned to what followed.

'In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts,' she wrote. She said the coverage had 'hurtled forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete.'

Russini added that the situation had become untenable. 'It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept.'

In other words, she chose to walk away before the NFL-adjacent investigation into her conduct — however limited or informal it may be inside a newsroom — could deliver any kind of formal verdict on what actually happened in Sedona.

How The Mike Vrabel Allegations Put The Athletic Under Pressure

The Athletic had quietly begun looking into the matter once the photos of Russini and Mike Vrabel were brought to its attention, according to a staff memo Ginsberg later sent, cited by Page Six in its 14 April follow-up. That memo, which has not been officially released by The Athletic but has not been denied either, offers a rare glimpse into how a major sports outlet tries to juggle loyalty to its staff with reputational risk.

'When this situation was brought to our attention last week, there were clear concerns, but we received a detailed explanation and it was our instinct to support and defend a colleague while we continued to review the matter,' Ginsberg allegedly wrote. 'As additional information emerged, new questions were raised that became part of our investigation.'

Memo from Steven Ginsberg to Athletic staff: pic.twitter.com/deNfBBHhDl — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) April 14, 2026

Despite Russini's exit, that review is understood to still be in progress, according to Page Six. What 'additional information' means in practice is unclear, and no findings have been made public. Nothing has been confirmed beyond the existence of an internal process.

There are, inevitably, unanswered questions. The Athletic is a subscription-based outlet that markets itself as deeply sourced and independent in its NFL coverage. Russini was one of its most visible faces, regularly breaking news on coaching moves and front-office decisions. Any hint of an undisclosed relationship with a prominent coach such as Vrabel would be a serious matter for readers who rely on her reporting.

At the same time, both Russini and Vrabel insist the trip was part of a wider gathering of friends and that the interaction caught on camera was innocent. There is, at least publicly, no evidence that any of Russini's stories were influenced by a personal connection, and no suggestion from The Athletic that her reporting is under formal correction or retraction.

The personal stakes are high. Russini married Kevin Goldschmidt, a Shake Shack executive, in 2020, and the couple have two children. Vrabel has been married to his college sweetheart, Jen, for roughly 26 years and they have two sons. Those family details, noted in the coverage, have only added to the uncomfortable scrutiny around the alleged relationship.

What happens next for Russini is not yet clear. She leaves The Athletic insisting on her professional integrity, but with an unresolved investigation still hanging in the background and an online echo chamber convinced it already knows the truth. For The Athletic, the Mike Vrabel saga has become a test of how far a modern newsroom can, or should, go in policing the private lives of its journalists when those lives brush up against the people they cover.