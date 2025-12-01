A celebrity marriage, a tell-all record and a bombshell dropped onto the Hollywood landscape. The world still hasn't moved on from the shockwave that Lily Allen unleashed in the form of her searing new album — and it appears that David Harbour's various former partners and erstwhile co-stars haven't either.

This is not the standard celebrity divorce announcement. This is a public, musical detonation. The 14-song record, which has garnered rave reviews, charts the semi-fictionalised story of the 'Smile' hitmaker, 40, and the 50-year-old Stranger Things star's turbulent four-year marriage. And, as the lyrics attest, the marriage was explosive alright.

The narrative laid bare by Allen — one of alleged infidelity, deceit, and a 'double life' — has created a firestorm in the entertainment press, and the reactions of those previously close to Harbour are proving just as compelling as the album itself. Their silent shows of support for Allen speak volumes about the veracity of her harrowing claims.

The Explosive Allegations Against David Harbour and Lily Allen's Marriage

The most arresting and difficult-to-ignore revelations appear in tracks such as 'Madeline' and 'Tennis'. Within these songs, Lily Allen recounts her discovery of a hidden existence, laying bare accusations against David Harbour that include cheating, gaslighting and lying in their relationship.

Specifically, the album implies Harbour broke the rules of their 'open' arrangement by forming an emotional, long-term connection with another woman. Allen claims that she initially attempted to manage the situation through a controversial arrangement. She details making their relationship open so that he could 'discreetly' sleep with 'strangers' for which there would 'have to be payment'.

However, this supposed 'arrangement' collapsed, according to Allen's song lyrics, when she discovered text messages with a woman named Madeline. It was a breach of their agreed-upon boundaries, as Madeline was by no means a stranger to Harbour; she is, in fact, costume designer Natalie Tippet.

The 'Not Fair' singer further details discovering Harbour's 'double life' within his New York apartment, which she scathingly refers to as a 'Pussy Palace'. She uses the lyrics of the track 'Pussy Palace' to vocalise her deepest fears and confusion, openly questioning whether her husband is a 'sex addict'.

The lyrical evidence Allen presents is damningly specific: she also sings in 'Pussy Palace' that she 'found a shoebox full of handwritten letters / from broken-hearted women wishing you could have been better'. To solidify the extent of this alleged secret life, Lily Allen also sings about finding a bag full of 'sex toys, butt plugs and lube inside'.

With all these wild and detailed allegations against Harbour — who has commendably remained tight-lipped on the world-shaking album drop — the silent support offered by some of his former co-stars and ex-partners is seen by many as a powerful endorsement of Allen's truth. However, sources close to the Stranger Things actor have reported he is 'furious and embarrassed' over the graphic album details and is reportedly considering sharing his side of the story to 'set the record straight'.

Former Co-Stars and Exes Rally Around David Harbour and Lily Allen

The reactions from those previously associated with David Harbour have been swift and surprisingly public, often taking the form of social media endorsements for Allen's work and message. These public gestures are largely interpreted as validating Allen's claims of emotional complexity and betrayal in her relationship with the actor.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh stars as David Harbour's on-screen daughter, Yelena, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most recently appearing with him in the 2025 film Thunderbolts. While their promotional content for the blockbuster has always appeared warm, friendly and light-hearted, the actress has unequivocally thrown her public support behind West End Girl on social media by liking two of Lily Allen's posts directly relating to the record. This action, though small, is significant given their professional relationship.

Alison Sudol

Perhaps the most potent demonstration of solidarity comes from Harbour's ex-girlfriend, Alison Sudol. The 40-year-old actress, known for playing Queenie in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, dated Harbour for a year in 2018 before he was publicly linked to Allen. Sudol has shown her profound support for West End Girl by replying with seven flame emojis to Lily Allen's promotional post for the record.

This enthusiastic support stands in stark contrast to her earlier declarations about Harbour. On Valentine's Day in 2018, Alison shared how she was a 'lucky woman' to have Harbour in her life, effusively calling him 'a generous, large-hearted, roaring wonder of a person' and 'an ignited soul, what a fire-spirit'. The public timing of her 'flame' emojis — posted shortly after the album's release and its explicit allegations — was widely seen as a retroactive commentary on her own previous relationship with the actor and a powerful validation of Allen's account of a partner prone to manipulation and deceit.

Her later reflections on the relationship, shared after their split, are telling: 'It was the tail end of a relationship but I didn't know it yet. I think I knew that something was wrong, suspected I wasn't ok, but I was so confused, tangled up in a narrative that wasn't mine but was so loud I couldn't hear beyond it.' She added that she has spent the last six years 'rebuilding' herself, a post to which Lily Allen commented a heart emoji in support, creating a powerful loop of shared understanding.

Milla Jovovich

Milla Jovovich, who starred next to David Harbour in the 2019 film Hellboy, has also liked a number of Lily Allen's posts promoting West End Girl. At the time of the film's release, Milla appeared to be a genuine fan of her co-star, calling him 'such an intelligent person, such a fun human being' and noting his profound care for his work. Her liking of the posts now signals a clear shift in perspective.

Lily Rabe and Julia Stiles

Lily Rabe is another former Harbour co-star to like a number of Lily Allen's West End Girl posts on social media. The 43-year-old American Horror Story actress starred as Portia alongside Harbour in The Merchant of Venice in 2010, where the pair played an on-stage romantic couple. Even in 2023, Harbour joined Lily Rabe and her co-director, Hamish Linklater, on the red carpet for their film Downtown Owl, where they appeared friendly.

Meanwhile, Julia Stiles — whose dating and breakup timeline with Harbour is foggy, though they reportedly met on the set of Between Us — remains a footnote. They reportedly lived together in New York during their romance, but the reason for their split remains unknown.

Archie Madekwe

Even Archie Madekwe, a much more recent collaborator, has demonstrated public support for Allen. Having starred in the 2023 US sports drama Gran Turismo alongside David Harbour, the Saltburn star appeared to endorse Lily Allen by attending her West End Girl Fall celebration in New York City, even posing for a photo alongside the hitmaker.

Lily Allen posted a snap of the pair sitting together on social media, saying: 'Where better to kick off West End Girl Fall ? it's NY or Nowhere'. This public alignment is particularly pointed, especially considering Harbour previously spoke warmly of his natural chemistry with Madekwe during their promotional tour for the racing film.

The strong, silent support from David Harbour's professional and romantic past has only solidified the public's belief in the narrative presented by Lily Allen's highly personal album. The gestures from co-stars like Florence Pugh and the poignant public reflections from ex-girlfriend Alison Sudol offer a powerful, if indirect, validation of the singer's painful experience.

While Harbour has remained commendably silent, the reported pressure to 'set the record straight' suggests his side of this dramatic story may soon emerge. Until then, explore the searing lyrics of West End Girl and track the shifting allegiance of Hollywood's inner circle — because the biggest story in celebrity breakups is far from over.