Claudia Black, known for her role as the Nightsister Klothow in Disney's Star Wars: Ahsoka, has confirmed she will not be returning for the show's second season due to salary constraints and production logistics. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bleeding Cool, the actress revealed that although she was initially picked up for the new season, Disney was unable to meet the financial support she needed as a single mother, especially with filming set to take place in London.

Black stated that travel, housing and childcare considerations made the offer unworkable for her family situation. Despite her enthusiasm for returning, she said she ultimately had to decline. Black shared that she emailed executive producer Dave Filoni to thank him, describing the experience as 'extraordinary' and praising the technology used on set, including Lucasfilm's signature 'Volume' stage.

'I'm very sad not to continue,' Black said, noting her long-standing love for Star Wars and the joy of taking part in something her son recognised from The Clone Wars.

Why Salary and Logistics Made Her Return Impossible

According to Black, Disney simply 'could not pay me what I needed to be paid as a single mother', given that production had shifted entirely to London. She emphasised that the decision was not due to creative issues or lack of interest but practical constraints.

Black explained that the studio's budget restructuring meant they could not cover the level of support required for her to temporarily relocate internationally and maintain responsibilities at home in Los Angeles. She added that she understood the realities of production economics, saying: 'It's show business for a reason — it's 90 percent business and 10 percent show.'

While some fans initially speculated about contract disputes, Black made it clear that the gap was financially unbridgeable, not adversarial. She remained positive about her time on the series, speaking highly of the cast, crew and the Star Wars fan community.

Star Wars Fans Divided Over Disney's Handling of the Situation

On Reddit, fans expressed mixed reactions — with some criticising Disney's financial prioritisation, while others argued the studio's decision was practical for a minor role.

One user commented that Disney's refusal to accommodate Black 'is as anti-Star Wars (in spirit) as you can get', arguing that the company should support an actor with parenting responsibilities. Another criticised Hollywood's wealth disparity, noting: 'There's obviously a huge wealth gap between workers and the Disney company... we are so messed up if we're rooting for corporations.'

Others defended Disney's position. One user wrote that productions cannot 'just dump money on someone because they have it', suggesting that Disney likely offered a reasonable rate but could not meet the high cost of dual-country living and childcare. Another argued that most viewers 'would never notice the change' given Black's limited appearance across two episodes.

Several fans expressed disappointment at losing a performer they admired from Farscape and Stargate SG-1, while others pointed out that production moving to the UK added significant logistical complications for a single parent. Some users also highlighted Disney's long-standing reputation for strict budgeting, referencing past high-profile disputes such as Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit. One commenter wrote: 'Expenses were tight upfront and scrutinised on the back end... this is part of their DNA.'

Despite fans' divided views, most agreed on one point: Claudia Black's absence will be felt, even if her role in season one was small. As Ahsoka moves into its next chapter, Disney's budgeting choices — and their impact on talent — continue to fuel discussions across the Star Wars community.