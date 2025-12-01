Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have sparked widespread engagement speculation following several high-profile outings and public sightings. The former One Direction star, 31, and the Big Little Lies actress, 36, began dating in August 2025. Since then, their appearances have drawn attention for the gold ring Kravitz was spotted wearing on her left hand.

The pair were first photographed kissing at Rita's in London on 19 August, shortly after Kravitz attended the Caught Stealing premiere. Sources described the encounter as them 'snogging like teenagers,' appearing unconcerned about public attention. A few days later, Kravitz joined Styles in Rome, where they were seen walking arm in arm on 25 August, reinforcing speculation about their relationship.

During these outings, Styles wore a navy beanie, jumper and trousers beneath a beige trench coat, while Kravitz opted for a grey coat, white trousers, shades and a headscarf. Reports suggested the couple might soon formalise their relationship.

Building Romance on Friendship

Sources told The Sun that Styles and Kravitz had known each other for several years before dating. Their long-standing friendship reportedly allowed them to bypass the usual early stages of a romantic relationship. Observers noted that this familiarity contributed to the ease and comfort they displayed in public.

Since August, the couple has travelled extensively, visiting New York, London and Rome. Reports describe a 'honeymoon period' during which they were rarely apart. Kravitz was said to stay with Styles while working in the United Kingdom, highlighting the seriousness of their connection.

Family Introductions and Approval

The pair were photographed having lunch with Kravitz's father, Lenny Kravitz, in New York's West Village. Sources noted that Lenny, 61, appeared impressed with Styles, describing him as polite, down-to-earth and genuinely interested in getting to know the family. Reports also suggested discussions took place about meeting other family members for approval.

Friends of Lenny indicated he appreciated Styles' sense of humour and respect towards Zoe. Observers suggested the positive interactions signalled family support for the relationship. This meeting marked a notable step in the couple's public journey together.

Public Appearances and Ongoing Rumours

Styles and Kravitz have been photographed frequently holding hands and displaying affection, including in New York, Brooklyn, Berlin, and Rome. Their outings included sightseeing, casual strolls and support at public events such as the Berlin Marathon. Sources emphasised that the pair are enjoying attention while focusing on spending time together.

Insiders confirmed that the relationship is still in early stages and is not yet formally defined. Kravitz reportedly does not want anything overly serious immediately, though the chemistry between them is evident. Styles is described as prepared for public scrutiny while confident in the potential of their romance.

Timeline of Key Events

According to Elle Magazine, the timeline of key events is as follows. On 19 August 2025, Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz shared their first public kiss at Rita's in London. By 25 August, they were seen walking arm in arm in Rome, with fan footage posted on TikTok, before Kravitz returned to New York the following day, ending their European dates. Throughout September, the couple made multiple public appearances in New York and Brooklyn, holding hands and wearing matching outfits, with further sightings in Rome on 13 and 14 September where they displayed affection openly. On 21 September, Kravitz supported Styles at the Berlin Marathon.

Between 16 and 18 October, they were photographed leaving a recording studio and dining in SoHo, New York. Their most recent sighting occurred on 27 November in Rome over the Thanksgiving weekend, where they were once again seen holding hands in coordinated outfits.

From London to Rome and New York, Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have captured public attention through their apparent connection. Engagement rumours remain strong, fuelled by public sightings and Kravitz's gold ring. No public announcement or confirmation has been made thus far.