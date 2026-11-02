Martha Stewart has apologised for her controversial homeless Halloween costume after facing criticism over a photograph shared on social media. The 85-year-old lifestyle personality initially said on 1 November that she intended to raise awareness of homelessness, before acknowledging that the outfit was insensitive.

The controversy began after Stewart shared a photograph of herself dressed as a person experiencing homelessness on 31 October. The image reportedly showed her wearing distressed clothing and holding a sign asking for food and help.

The photograph was later deleted following complaints from social media users, according to reports.

Martha Stewart deletes photo of her Halloween costume after she received backlash for dressing as a hungry homeless woman.



‘I am Hungry. Help me.’



The lifestyle guru quickly deleted the photo after getting criticized by some fans while others commented that the costume was… pic.twitter.com/nKPzyVWG9Z — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 1, 2026

Martha Stewart Issues Second Statement After Initial Explanation

In her first statement on 1 November, Stewart said she was distressed that her costume had offended people. She explained that she had spent decades sharing Halloween recipes, craft ideas and entertaining advice with her audience.

Stewart said she had intended to draw attention to homelessness, which she described as one of America's greatest challenges and an ongoing crisis. She also said she had devoted considerable time and effort to supporting charities addressing the issue.

However, the initial explanation was followed by a second statement shared on Instagram. Stewart acknowledged that her earlier response had not gone far enough, describing the costume as 'insensitive and not funny'.

'I am very sorry. Martha,' she added.

Her second statement marked a more direct apology after the criticism surrounding the photograph.

Social Media Users Criticise the Costume

The photograph prompted criticism from some social media users, several of whom questioned whether homelessness was an appropriate subject for a Halloween costume.

One commenter asked, 'What the hell was she thinking?', while another questioned why Stewart would consider homelessness suitable for a costume.

Another social media user described the outfit as 'out-of-touch billionaire behavior', while a separate commenter questioned how the costume could raise awareness of homelessness.

Some reactions were more favourable, with a number of users reportedly finding the costume humorous. However, the critical responses focused on concerns that portraying a person experiencing homelessness as a Halloween character could trivialise the difficulties faced by people living without secure housing.

Stewart's Apology Follows Debate Over Homelessness

Stewart's comments highlighted the distinction between her stated intention and how the costume was received by some viewers. Although she initially said she wanted to draw attention to homelessness, her subsequent apology acknowledged that the approach had been insensitive.

She also said she had spent considerable time and effort supporting charities working on homelessness, although she did not identify the organisations in her statement.

The episode has renewed discussion about how serious social issues are represented in celebrity costumes, particularly when the subject involves people experiencing hardship.

Stewart's apology addressed the offence caused by the outfit, while the wider debate over the appropriateness of the costume continued.