A sweeping new bill to protect pregnant prisoners has been introduced in New York, aiming to end childbirth in jail cells and sharply curtail the use of restraints and solitary confinement for expectant mothers across the state.

The move follows years of growing criticism from medical groups, civil rights lawyers and former inmates who have described women going into labour alone in their cells, being shackled during birth or losing access to routine antenatal care once behind bars.

New York already restricts the shackling of pregnant prisoners in certain circumstances, but watchdogs say gaps in the law and uneven enforcement have left many women at risk.

The proposal, announced at the State Capitol in Albany on Wednesday, would require prisons and local jails to transfer pregnant prisoners to appropriate medical facilities well before they are due to give birth, and to guarantee a minimum standard of prenatal and postnatal care. Sponsors say the aim is simple but overdue: to make sure no woman gives birth on a concrete floor within sight of a steel toilet.

Supporters of the bill frame it as a public health measure as much as a criminal justice reform. Medical experts have long warned that stress, physical restraints and inadequate monitoring can increase the risk of complications in pregnancy and childbirth. Advocates argue that treating pregnancy as an afterthought of incarceration has, in effect, punished unborn children for their mothers' sentences.

The bill also takes on one of the most contentious practices in American corrections: the shackling of pregnant prisoners. Under the new rules, restraints would be prohibited in nearly all circumstances during the third trimester, labour, delivery and the immediate postpartum period, with limited exceptions where a woman is deemed to pose an immediate and serious threat. Even then, the least restrictive means would have to be used and documented.

Prison officers' unions are expected to resist some of these curbs, warning that blanket prohibitions could compromise staff safety or limit their ability to respond quickly to incidents. Lawmakers backing the bill counter that many states have already adopted strict anti-shackling laws without an accompanying spike in violence, and insist that New York's current approach is out of step with prevailing medical guidance.

New Bill on Pregnant Prisoners Seeks to Curb Isolation and Neglect

Beyond labour and delivery, the legislation would overhaul how pregnant prisoners are housed day to day. Solitary confinement, long criticised for its psychological toll, would be largely off limits for pregnant women, except in narrowly defined emergencies and for strictly time-limited periods. Instead, facilities would be required to create or expand dedicated housing units geared towards maternal health.

These units, according to the bill, must provide regular access to obstetric care, mental health support, and nutrition suitable for pregnancy. They would also have to coordinate with outside hospitals and maternity services so that women are not left scrambling for care when contractions begin.

Two inmates in separate jail cells managed to conceive a child without ever physically meeting, communicating through air vents and using a makeshift line made from bedding to pass semen between cells. DNA testing later confirmed the man was the father, and the baby was born… pic.twitter.com/pD046RXZvr — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) May 6, 2026

Campaigners who have pushed for the reforms say that, at present, whether a pregnant woman receives appropriate care can depend on the personal attitude of local jail administrators. Some sheriffs have quietly developed partnerships with local hospitals and doulas; others have been accused in court filings of ignoring complaints or delaying treatment until minor issues escalate into emergencies.

The bill would also require correctional staff to receive specific training on pregnancy, childbirth and the risks of certain restraints, something advocates say is crucial given the historically low number of women in custody and the lack of specialist expertise in many facilities.

Wider Debate Over Rights of Pregnant Prisoners

The debate over pregnant prisoners comes at a moment of broader tension over the role and accountability of legal and penal institutions across the United States. Civil liberties groups have argued that the criminal justice system has been slow to adapt to the particular needs of women, who now make up a small but steadily growing share of the prison population.

Supporters of the New York bill insist that the state cannot credibly claim to uphold the rule of law while allowing women to give birth in conditions they describe as degrading. One sponsor said the legislation is intended to send a 'clear message' that pregnancy in custody should not mean surrendering basic medical rights.

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Opponents have so far been quieter in public, but some lawmakers have privately questioned the costs of creating new units and expanding health services within already-stretched facilities. County officials, who run many of the jails that would be affected, are expected to push for state funding if the bill progresses.

The bill will have to navigate the usual gauntlet of committee hearings, budget negotiations and potential amendments. Supporters are optimistic, pointing to a shift in public attitudes towards the treatment of women in the criminal justice system, but concede that details of implementation could be substantially reworked before any final vote.