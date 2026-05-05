New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has signed Executive Order 13, barring federal immigration agents from entering city-owned properties without a judicial warrant. The order, effective from 6 February 2026, designates schools, hospitals and shelters as protected spaces, limiting ICE access to essential services.

It forms part of a broader push to safeguard New York's sanctuary city status against what the mayor calls abusive federal enforcement. The move has drawn both praise and sharp criticism as tensions with the Trump administration over immigration continue to rise.

Sanctuary Protections Expanded

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Under the order, ICE is prohibited from non-public areas of city property without court approval, except in emergencies or with explicit city permission. The measure also restricts the sharing of personal data with federal authorities and boosts oversight of sanctuary law compliance through the Department of Investigation. It builds on earlier initiatives, including a Know Your Rights campaign launched in 10 languages with 30,000 flyers distributed through houses of worship.

One Instagram post captured the moment with the declaration: 'Mayor Zohran Mamdani has officially banned ICE from all City Owned properties like Schools, Hospitals, and Shelters etc. he signed the Executive Order today.'

Another reel from a verified account highlighted how the mayor 'signed a new executive order on the city's sanctuary laws in an effort to strengthen protections for immigrant New Yorkers, and the public safety of all New Yorkers.'

Mamdani has been vocal in his criticism of federal tactics as reported in an NYC article. 'Protecting New Yorkers demands action rooted in justice, equity and care,' he said when announcing the policy.

Clashes Highlight Tensions

Recent events have underscored the order's relevance. In early May, a violent confrontation erupted outside a Brooklyn hospital during an ICE arrest operation, leading to nine arrests and public condemnation from the mayor as reported in a New York Post article.

Mamdani described ICE as 'cruel and inhumane' while insisting the NYPD's role was limited to responding to 911 calls, with no coordination on immigration enforcement. The Department of Homeland Security has criticised the city's approach, urging it not to release individuals with criminal records from custody.

Some observers have called the policy a de facto no-go zone for federal immigration agents, raising questions about its compatibility with national law. Yet city officials maintain it upholds public safety for all residents and does not interfere with legitimate federal operations.

Resources Allocated

To support the initiative, the budget includes dedicated funding for immigrant legal aid. The city has allocated £8.6 million ($11.6 million) for the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs legal support centres and £15.7 million ($21.2 million) for deportation defence and other services.

These figures reflect a commitment to practical assistance amid ongoing federal pressures. The investments form part of the mayor's broader priorities, helping to provide know-your-rights resources and legal representation for those potentially facing enforcement actions. As implementation continues into May 2026, the order stands as a test of local versus federal authority in immigration matters.

Mamdani's administration reports no immediate legal challenges from Washington, though the policy continues to spark debate across social media and political circles. New Yorkers remain divided, with some hailing it as a humane stand and others warning of unintended consequences for city safety.