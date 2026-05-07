A former California Immigration Judge has launched a high-stakes federal lawsuit against the Department of Justice, claiming she was purged from the Bench due to her political affiliation.

Kyra Lilien, who presided over cases at the San Francisco and Concord immigration courts, was dismissed via a blunt three-line email while she was literally on the record presiding over an active hearing.

The Kyra Lilien DOJ lawsuit alleges that her removal was part of a systemic effort to target judges who did not align with a specific political profile, marking a significant escalation in the crisis surrounding the US Department of Justice's judicial independence.

Lilien, a registered Democrat, argues that her non-conversion from probationary status was not based on her professional performance, which had consistently met expectations, but on a desire to remove adjudicators associated with immigrant rights advocacy.

The California immigration judge lawsuit and the DOJ firing have sent shockwaves through the legal community, particularly due to the dramatic nature of her termination on Thursday, 7 May 2026.

According to the complaint filed against acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, Lilien was ordered to turn in her laptop and badge immediately, effectively abandoning her courtroom in the middle of a session. This abrupt disruption of judicial proceedings is being cited as evidence of a disregard for the stability of the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) and the due process rights of the individuals whose cases she was hearing.

California Immigration Judge Sues Trump DOJ; Claims She Was Fired for Being a Registered Democrat Woman Over 40 https://t.co/T47jXl6cLB — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) May 7, 2026

'I was on the record in the middle of a hearing'

A central moment in the case comes from Lilien's own account of how she learned she was being removed.

She said, 'I was on the record in the middle of a hearing, and I got the email.'

According to the reference material, the notice itself was extremely brief. Lilien described it as, 'It was only three lines long, and it said I needed to leave and turn in my laptop and badge immediately and leave.'

That sudden interruption, while she was still handling immigration cases in court, has become one of the most widely discussed aspects of the lawsuit. It raises broader questions about how administrative decisions intersect with live judicial proceedings in immigration courts.

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Allegations Of Discrimination And Political Targeting

In her complaint, Lilien alleges that the decision not to retain her violated her civil rights and First Amendment protections. She argues that her termination reflected bias based on gender, age, language ability, and political or community affiliations.

She claims she was not retained, in part, because she is a woman over 40, fluent in Spanish, and connected to Hispanic and immigrant rights communities. The lawsuit further asserts that she consistently met or exceeded performance expectations, receiving satisfactory probationary evaluations for fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

Her attorney, Kevin Owen of Gilbert Employment Law, said in the reference reporting that she was unfairly treated, arguing she did not fit the expected profile and that the decision was impermissible and unlawful.

An ex-Bay Area immigration judge is suing the Department of Justice, saying she was terminated as part of a broader, politically motivated purge that targeted women and other protected classes. https://t.co/y7dQyjdume — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) May 7, 2026

Broader Wave Of Immigration Court Terminations

The case is not isolated. It is part of a wider pattern described in the lawsuit involving the DOJ's termination of immigration judges across the United States.

According to the filing, nearly 30 immigration judges were either not converted or were terminated during the same period, including 14 judges from the Concord and San Francisco immigration courts. The lawsuit claims that many of those affected were women, raising concerns about potential systemic bias in hiring and retention decisions.

Lilien also points to broader institutional changes within the Executive Office for Immigration Review, arguing that internal policies and leadership memos signalled hostility toward certain backgrounds and perspectives.

One memo attributed to former acting EOIR director Sirce Owen reportedly described immigrant advocacy organisations as 'extremist leftist organisations' that promote illegal immigration and undermine immigration courts. The lawsuit argues that such language reflects broader scepticism toward hiring individuals involved in immigrant-rights work.

Legal Debate Over Executive Authority

The lawsuit also raises constitutional questions tied to Article II executive power, immigration judges, and whether the executive branch has authority to remove immigration judges during probationary periods without broader protections.

Professor Bill Hing of the University of San Francisco is cited questioning that authority, stating, 'I do not believe that the President has the authority to fire immigration judges under Article Two.'

This argument reflects a broader legal debate over whether immigration judges function as independent adjudicators or as at-will executive employees subject to changes in political leadership within the Department of Justice.

Why This Case Matters Globally

The case has drawn attention beyond the United States because it touches on core issues in immigration systems worldwide, judicial independence, political influence in administrative courts, and due process in asylum decisions.

With reports suggesting that more than 100 immigration judges have been terminated or not converted in recent years, the lawsuit adds to growing scrutiny of discrimination claims against immigration judges and broader discussions of structural reform.

The Department of Justice and the Executive Office for Immigration Review have declined to comment on pending litigation, but the case continues to fuel debate about transparency and fairness in immigration court staffing.

As proceedings move forward, the outcome may shape how immigration courts balance executive authority with judicial independence, particularly in politically sensitive asylum adjudications.