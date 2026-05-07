A federal appeals court has blocked a Trump administration immigration policy that would have allowed authorities to detain far more migrants without bond hearings, including people who had been living in the US for years.

In a ruling issued Wednesday, the Miami-based 11th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the administration's attempt to significantly expand mandatory detention powers under federal immigration law. Judges warned the policy could have led to the large-scale detention of migrants with jobs, families and long-established lives in the country.

The case centred on a policy change introduced last year that expanded who could be held in immigration detention without the possibility of bond, deepening a wider legal battle over the scope of federal immigration powers.

Read more Panel of Judges Rejects Trump's Immigration Detention Policy Citing Violations in Stunning Judicial Setback Panel of Judges Rejects Trump's Immigration Detention Policy Citing Violations in Stunning Judicial Setback

Court Rejects Expanded Detention Powers

Under previous interpretations, mandatory detention rules mainly applied to migrants stopped near the border shortly after entering the US. People already living inside the country were generally allowed to request bond hearings before an immigration judge.

The administration argued those protections should not apply to many undocumented migrants already living in the US. Under its interpretation, they could still be treated as 'applicants for admission', placing them under stricter detention rules contained in Section 235 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

BREAKING: The 11th circuit becomes the latest to reject ICE’s mass detention policy. The 2-1 ruling deepens the split among federal circuits and continues likely path the SCOTUS. https://t.co/zZnuyUB9oj pic.twitter.com/EvQsUVb4zR — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 6, 2026

11th Circuit: Congress has not authorized the mass detention of unadmitted aliens who are simply present in the country under the INA.



ROSENBAUM and MARCUS, majority. LAGOA dissents. https://t.co/AwxhI4rYCl — Anthony Michael Kreis, FRHistS (@AnthonyMKreis) May 6, 2026

🚨 A divided 11th Circuit panel rejected the Trump administration’s position that undocumented immigrants arrested in the U.S. must be detained without bond while fighting removal proceedings. pic.twitter.com/FtvS2q4N1s — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) May 6, 2026

Writing for the majority, Judge Stanley Marcus said Congress never gave the executive branch 'unfettered authority' to detain 'every unadmitted alien' without the possibility of release.

Marcus also wrote that the administration's interpretation did not find 'steady footing' in the text, structure or history of the law. The majority opinion warned the policy could affect millions of migrants, including people with no criminal record who had spent years building lives in the US.

The ruling marks another legal setback for the administration's immigration agenda and adds to a growing divide among federal appeals courts over how detention laws should be applied.

Detention Numbers Continue to Climb

The legal dispute comes as immigration detention numbers continue to increase nationwide. Earlier this year, the number of people held in ICE custody reportedly surpassed 70,000, marking one of the highest detention levels recorded in recent years.

Supporters of the administration's approach argue tougher detention measures are necessary to enforce immigration law and maintain border security. They say mandatory detention reduces the risk of migrants failing to appear for immigration proceedings.

ICE’s own internal records confirm what we already knew: guards using force on people asking for basic needs like food and medical care.



Some of those detainees are US citizens. Others have every document they need. But they are being detained anyway.



We must abolish ICE, hold… — Colin Allred (@ColinAllredTX) May 4, 2026

By taking criminal illegal aliens off our streets, the NICE officers of @ICEgov are putting the safety of Americans FIRST.



Just this week, our heroic ICE law enforcement arrested heinous criminals including murderers, pedophiles, violent assailants, and other public safety… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 6, 2026

JB Pritzker announces that the Illinois Accountability Commission has released a report on the violent and illegal actions of ICE and CBP during Operation Midway Blitz:



“We want them to know now that their actions now will be kept as evidence. And that one day, even if it’s not… pic.twitter.com/VvEwBZa5J3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2026

Judge Barbara Lagoa, who dissented from the ruling, argued that previous administrations' failure to fully enforce immigration law should not narrow the meaning of the statute.

The Department of Justice has defended the policy as a lawful interpretation of existing immigration law, though it did not immediately comment following Wednesday's decision, according to Axios.

Supreme Court Fight Appears Increasingly Likely

Federal appeals courts are now split on the issue. The 2nd and 11th Circuits have rejected the policy, while the 5th and 8th Circuits have upheld it. The 7th Circuit recently deadlocked, increasing the likelihood that the issue could eventually be decided by the Supreme Court.

The latest ruling does not end the policy nationwide, but it limits the administration's ability to automatically detain certain migrants without bond hearings in states covered by the 11th Circuit while the broader legal challenge continues.

For now, the decision represents another significant court rejection of the administration's effort to expand immigration detention powers beyond their traditional application.