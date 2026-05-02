A US federal appeals court has ruled that abortion pills, specifically mifepristone, can no longer be prescribed through telehealth or sent by mail, according to a decision from the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Louisiana on Friday. The ruling on abortion pills sent by mail effectively restores an earlier requirement that patients must collect the medication in person from a healthcare provider.

The news came after years of shifting federal rules around abortion access in the United States, particularly following the Supreme Court's 2022 decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organisation. This removed the constitutional right to abortion and handed regulation back to individual states. Since then, access to medication abortion has increasingly depended on whether patients can receive prescriptions remotely or must travel to clinics in person.

Abortion Pills Sent by Mail Blocked

For context, the case was brought by Louisiana and other challengers against the US Food and Drug Administration. According to The Hill, they argued that relaxed rules around mifepristone allowed abortion medication to be distributed into states where abortion is banned or heavily restricted. The court sided with that argument, issuing a temporary nationwide injunction that reinstates the in-person dispensing rule that had been lifted in 2021.

Mifepristone is one of two medicines used together for medication abortion, a method that has become widely used in the United States over the past 20 years. In 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration removed the rule that patients had to collect the drug in person, which meant doctors could prescribe it through telehealth and it could be sent by mail. That change, introduced after the Dobbs decision, led to many more prescriptions being filled remotely instead of at clinics.

The appeals court said Louisiana had made a strong enough case that it is likely to win its lawsuit and argued that the state was being harmed in a way that could not easily be undone under the current rules. The judges also referred to Louisiana's laws that define unborn children as legal persons from the moment of conception, saying the federal policy allowing wider access to the drug interfered with that state position.

The ruling is likely to be taken to the US Supreme Court, which would add another stage to an already unstable and ongoing legal fight over reproductive rights in the country. It also cancels out a more recent lower court decision that had temporarily put the case on hold while federal regulators looked again at how safe mifepristone is.

Democrats Claim It's an Effort to Restrict Abortion

Brittany Fonteno, chief executive of the National Abortion Federation, criticised the decision and said it was not based on medical evidence. She said, 'Make no mistake: this ruling is not grounded in science or patient safety. It is a politically-driven decision that overrides medical expertise and years of research, and threatens to upend how abortion care is delivered nationwide.'

Democratic lawmakers also warned about what the decision could mean in practice. Senator Patty Murray of Washington said the effects would be felt quickly, pointing out that mifepristone has been used safely by millions of women since it was approved more than 25 years ago. She said it is already heavily regulated and suggested those restrictions are driven more by politics than science.

On the other side, supporters of tighter rules, including Louisiana in this case, argue that allowing abortion pills to be prescribed online and sent by mail makes it harder for states to enforce abortion bans, because the medication can move across state lines without direct supervision.

For abortion providers, the ruling means they must go back to requiring in-person prescriptions while the legal case continues. For patients, especially those who live far from clinics or in states with fewer services, it could mean longer travel, higher costs and fewer options for care.

Concerns Over Abortion Discussions

Legal experts expect the dispute to eventually reach the US Supreme Court. If it does, judges are likely to once again weigh how federal drug regulations interact with state laws that restrict abortion. Until that happens, the decision to roll back telehealth access adds another shift to a legal system that has changed repeatedly since Roe v Wade was overturned.

Abortion providers and advocacy groups say they are bracing for more uncertainty as the rules continue to change. Supporters of stricter access, meanwhile, see the ruling as strengthening state control over abortion policy.

For now, the situation remains unsettled. Doctors and patients are left adjusting again to a system where access to care can change quickly, depending on ongoing court decisions that continue to reshape reproductive healthcare across the country.