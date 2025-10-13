Goldie Hawn has paid a moving tribute to her long-time friend and First Wives Club co-star, Diane Keaton, who has died at the age of 79 last weekend.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Hawn wrote that she was not ready to lose Keaton and say goodbye. She reflected on Keaton's modesty and unique spirit, writing that her late friend never liked praise. 'There was, and will be, no one like you,' she added.

Hawn reminisced their time working together and the deep bond they shared over the years.

She recalled their days on set, beginning with coffee in the makeup trailer and ending with laughter that carried through the entire shoot. Hawn described their experience as 'a roller coaster of love,' expressing how blessed she felt to have shared the screen with Keaton.

Hawn also remembered their lighthearted pact to 'grow old together' and someday live with their girlfriends, noting that while that plan never came to pass, the two did grow older side by side in life.

Concluding her message, Hawn sent her love to Keaton's children, Dexter and Duke.

Hollywood's Heartfelt Tributes

More tributes have poured in from across Hollywood following the death of Keaton.

Another First Wives Club star, Bette Midler, expressed her grief, describing Keaton 'beautiful' and 'extraordinary.'

Sarah Jessica Parker and Keaton also worked together in First Wives Club and 2005 movie The Family Stone. In her tribute, Parker said that Keaton is an inspiration for countless of actresses, including herself.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who worked with Keaton early in his career on Marvin's Room, remembered her in an Instagram Story as 'brilliant, funny, and unapologetically herself.' Sharing a throwback photo of the two together, he called Keaton 'a legend, an icon, and a truly kind human being,' adding that it was an honour to work with her at just 18 years old.

Andy Garcia, Keaton's co-star in The Godfather Part III and Book Club, called the actress 'a truly unique and sublime artist.' He said her light would continue to shine for years to come, calling her a beacon of spontaneity and originality. Garcia added that he felt blessed to have worked with her and would carry her influence with him forever.

Michael Douglas called Keaton's passing a heartbreaking loss of a great icon in the Hollywood industry. The two shared the screen in the 2014 romantic comedy And So It Goes.

Cynthia Nixon also paid tribute on Instagram, reflecting on how the late actress had influenced her from a young age. Nixon described working with Keaton in the film Five Flights Up is a dream come true, adding, 'She was one of a kind. I'm so sad she is gone.'

Octavia Spencer praised Keaton for bringing joy, laughter and an unmistakable sense of style both on and off screen. 'Thank you, Diane, for reminding us that authenticity never goes out of fashion,' she wrote on Instagram.

Viola Davis also paid tribute, commending Keaton's remarkable ability to pour her soul into every role and make each character uniquely her own. She shared a video clip of Keaton, singing and recording First Christmas.