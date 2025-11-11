Kanye West is reportedly controlling nearly every aspect of his wife Bianca Censori's life, from the food she eats to her clothing choices, tanning routines, and even tattoos or piercings.

According to insiders, the 46-year-old rapper has put Censori, 30, on a strict lifestyle plan intended to maintain a flawless appearance. West reportedly sorts out his wife's small-plate meals, carefully curated outfits, and a no-tanning and no-tattoos policy.

Surprisingly, sources say Censori enjoys the structure and sees it as a form of support rather than control.

Kanye West's Strict Lifestyle for Bianca Censori

According to the Metro, West allegedly chooses Censori's meals in advance, permitting her to order appetizers only when dining out and ensuring her home meals are served on small plates to control portion sizes.

One source said the routine keeps her 'mannequin-level flawless', adding that the rapper himself eats freely without restrictions, indulging in fried chicken, mac & cheese, and other comfort foods.

This double standard has drawn criticism online, with some calling it 'peak double standards', while insiders insist Bianca sees the arrangement as her husband helping her 'stay her best self'.

Beyond food, sources claim West discourages tanning to avoid sunlines and strictly forbids tattoos or piercings, aiming to preserve what he considered an 'art-piece perfect' look. The idea, according to insiders, is for Censori to embody a flawless, almost sculptural version of beauty in line with West's artistic vision.

Fans React to No Tattoos, No Tanning, No Marks Rule

Fans and social media users reacted strongly to the news. Some describe the rules as controlling, likening them to 'real life Sim mode', where every detail is orchestrated by West.

Others, however, note that Censori is a consenting adult and appears comfortable with the lifestyle.

She reportedly embraces the structure and even finds empowerment in adhering to her husband's rules. Insiders are saying Censori has always preferred maintaining a slim physique and that she sees 'power' in being thin, interpreting West's rules as supportive.

Censori also 'loves the attention and aesthetic' she gets from West, disregarding claims that she's being paraded as an object rather than a human with her flimsy dresses. The 'routine' West strictly puts in place is reportedly improving her 'self-image' rather than the opposite.

Known for his attention to fashion, music, and public appearances, insiders claim that West blurs the line between creativity and control by applying the same standards to his personal life.

Meanwhile, fans of the rapper defended the pair, arguing that both have agreed to their lifestyle and that Censori is not being coerced into following West.

Bianca Censori's Autonomy: Where is it?

Fans of West's former wife, Kim Kardashian, express concern over what they perceive as controlling behavior, warning that it could signal a lack of autonomy for Censori.

However, insiders claimed that Censori's own decision is to follow West, enjoying the arrangement she has with the rapper mogul. The pair regularly appear together at high-profile events and on social media, with Censori donning outfits in the list of West's choices for her for the day.