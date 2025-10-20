Kim Kardashian has made a shocking revelation, claiming that she once feared for her life after learning that someone very close to her had allegedly put out a hit on her.

The 44-year-old reality star opened up about the terrifying experience in the season seven trailer of The Kardashians, where she shared how a call from investigators left her 'terrified out of her mind'. Kardashian also revealed that the threat came from someone she thought she could trust.

While no names were mentioned, fans were quick to bring up an odd tweet from her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Did Kanye West Hire a Hitman to 'Kill' Kim Kardashian?

Following Kardashian's revelation, fans quickly recalled that rapper and singer West publicly stated that the reality star had accused him of being the person behind the alleged hit. West, who was in the midst of a messy divorce from Kardashian then, wrote on his X account 'Yesterday Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her'.

West expressed how serious the accusation was, saying that such claims could 'actually get someone locked up' and that people often play dangerously with the lives of Black men. The rapper insisted he was wrongly accused, calling the claim 'outrageous' and deeply hurtful.

In his defense, the National Enquirer reported that he also brought up other issues during that period, saying he had been painted unfairly in the media. He recalled that when he simply wanted to attend his daughter North's birthday party, he was accused of being on drugs. Later, when he spent time with his son and brought along some of his Akira graphic novels, he said Kardashian accused him of stealing.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in 2021, and it was finalised the following year. Since their split, she has remained single, focusing on her children and business ventures, though she has been linked casually to a few people.

West, meanwhile, moved on and married architect and model Bianca Censori in December 2022. Despite rumours of divorce, the two appeared to have been going strong.

The Kardashians React to Death Threats Sent to Kim

Kardashian did not give out the name of the alleged hitman, but viewers believe the threat might have happened at the time of her divorce from West.

The Kardashians were reportedly left shaken by the death threat, with half-sister Kendall Jenner mentioning that the situation had everyone on edge. While Kardashian has since said she feels relieved that it's over, the experience reminded her how unpredictable life in the spotlight can be.

This isn't the first time Kardashian has faced a life-threatening situation.

In 2016, while attending Paris Fashion Week, she was robbed at gunpoint inside her hotel room. Masked men tied her up and stole jewellery worth millions, including her engagement ring from then-husband, West. Kardashian admitted that the incident left her traumatised and has been wary of showing wealth online.

According to NPR, eight suspects, who are now aged 60s and 70s, were eventually arrested and convicted earlier this year, with Kim also stating that she has forgiven the thieves.