Kanye West has stirred controversy again after a resurfaced interview showed him claiming that his late mother, Donda West, was 'sacrificed' for his fame.

The comments, originally made in a 2022 conversation with The Hollywood Fix, have gone viral after being reposted on X (formerly Twitter) on 10 November 2025, igniting debate about fame, grief, and control in the entertainment industry.

The interview, filmed in Los Angeles, shows the 48-year-old musician reflecting on his mother's 2007 death while referencing other celebrities whose personal tragedies have been linked to 'sacrifice' conspiracies. The footage, reposted on X (formerly Twitter) on 10 November 2025, has since gone viral, amassing millions of views and dividing opinion among fans and critics alike.

West's Controversial Statement Resurfaces

In the viral clip, West says: 'My mom was sacrificed. You can't control me. You can control Shaq, you can control Beyoncé, you can control Jay-Z, but you can't control me.'

He then refers to other public figures who have experienced loss, implying a connection between celebrity status and alleged 'rituals.'

The clip, first reposted by user @TheRubberDuck79, spread rapidly across social media, with users debating whether West's remarks were intended metaphorically or literally. While the claim revived long-standing conspiracy theories linking Hollywood to secret societies, no credible evidence supports such claims.

Kanye West discussed publicly how the iIIuminati sacrificed his mother for the fame he was awarded.



he also talked about the same ritual sacrifice of Michael Jordan's father, Bill Cosby's son and Dr. Dre's son.



"my mamma was sacrificed, Michael Jordan, what about him? his… pic.twitter.com/jKlRjSxs2M — The Rubber Duck ™ (@TheRubberDuck79) November 10, 2025

According to reviews of his previous interviews, West has often described his mother's death as a profoundly personal turning point, not as an occult event. In earlier media appearances, he expressed guilt over her passing, saying that his move to Los Angeles and pursuit of fame indirectly contributed to the tragedy.

What Happened to Donda West

Donda West died in November 2007, aged 58, after complications from elective cosmetic surgery, including a breast reduction and liposuction. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office reported that she suffered cardiac arrest due to 'multiple post-operative factors' and underlying coronary artery disease.

The findings ruled out foul play, determining that her death was medical in nature. Donda, a respected academic and former chair of the English Department at Chicago State University, was one of the most influential figures in West's life.

Following her death, West frequently described her loss as the defining moment of his personal and creative evolution. In past interviews, he said he felt he had 'sacrificed' his mother for his career, a metaphor for misplaced priorities rather than a literal ritual.

'If I hadn't moved to L.A., she'd still be here,' he told a 2015 radio interviewer. 'My priorities were wrong, and I live with that.'

Conspiracy Theories and Public Reaction

The clip's resurgence comes amid continuing scrutiny of West's mental health and public behaviour. In recent years, the rapper, now known as Ye, has alternated between creative projects and controversy, from political outbursts to erratic interviews.

No verified statements from West's representatives have confirmed that he endorses any Illuminati-related theory. Most credible analysts agree that his use of the word 'sacrifice' reflects emotional guilt rather than literal belief.

For many, the tragedy of Donda West's death remains a defining and deeply human chapter that continues to shape her son's art and identity nearly two decades later.