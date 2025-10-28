Bianca Censori's latest career move has ignited a new chapter in the ongoing Kanye West–Kim Kardashian feud.

The 30-year-old designer and former Yeezy architect unveiled a minimalist website teasing an 11 December launch, believed to mark the debut of her lingerie label.

But insiders allege the project is less about fashion and more about revenge. According to Heatworld, sources close to Kim claim Bianca's campaign mimics SKIMS, the billion-dollar shapewear brand that cemented Kim's global empire—and that Kanye is the driving force behind it.

A Carbon Copy of SKIMS?

Bianca's new social media feed is filled with provocative underwear images, drawing instant comparisons to Kim Kardashian's SKIMS aesthetic.

An insider told Heatworld: 'Kim is absolutely livid. It's obvious to her that Kanye is behind this to get a rise out of her—and to make money doing it.'

Bianca's campaign visuals mirror SKIMS' minimalist tones and neutral palettes.

Industry watchers have dubbed it 'SKIMS 2.0—with attitude.'

Kanye reportedly funded the rollout, positioning Bianca as his new creative muse. Critics say Bianca's brand launch is a tactical strike—fashion as psychological warfare.

Kim Kardashian's Response: Defence Mode On

Sources say Kim Kardashian, 44, has held emergency meetings with her SKIMS team after viewing Bianca's teaser campaign.

'She's been living in constant defence mode,' one insider said. 'All she wants is peace, but Kanye refuses to let her go.'

The tension follows Kanye's recent documentary In Whose Name?, which features disturbing scenes of verbal abuse and emotional distress involving Kim. The backlash reignited scrutiny over Kanye's motives and his fixation with control.

Bianca's Ultimatum and Kanye's 'Kim 2.0' Obsession

Earlier this year, Bianca reportedly gave Kanye an ultimatum: help make her a star or she walks. Now, insiders claim Kanye is moulding her into a 'Kim 2.0'—a strategy rooted in both obsession and vengeance. 'Everyone can see that Kanye has been moulding Bianca into this carbon copy of Kim,' one source said. 'It's part fetish, part power play.'

Kanye has long claimed credit for Kim's rise to fame, telling friends he 'took her from the D-list to the A-list' and can do the same for Bianca. But critics argue that Bianca's public appearances—often involving sheer outfits and provocative stunts—raise concerns about her autonomy and whether she's being exploited for Kanye's personal vendetta.

Kim's Billion-Dollar Empire vs Kanye's Unravelling Brand

Despite the drama, Kim remains one of the most powerful women in fashion and entertainment. Her estimated net worth of $1.7 billion dwarfs Kanye's current standing, especially after his sponsorships and music bookings were severely impacted by offensive social media posts and public outbursts.

According to BollywoodShaadis, Kim recently revealed that Kanye's erratic behaviour during their marriage included giving away luxury cars during mental health episodes—one of many incidents that contributed to their 2022 divorce.

What's Next

With Bianca's brand launch set for 11 December, the Kardashian camp is bracing for another PR storm.

Insiders predict a media tug-of-war between SKIMS' billion-dollar dominance and Bianca's viral shock strategy.

'She'd love to turn this into good publicity for SKIMS,' one source said. 'But Kanye is unpredictable—she's ready for anything.'

Whether Bianca's lingerie line thrives or crashes, one thing is certain: the feud that began in marriage now fuels a fashion war of obsession, control, and reinvention.