'FROM' has stunned critics with a 96 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score across its first four seasons, yet fans now have one pressing question: when will its already-confirmed fifth and final season actually land on Netflix?

The sci‑fi horror series has found a fresh wave of viewers after three seasons dropped on the platform, pulling new audiences into its eerie small‑town nightmare. But while the show has been renewed through to a planned conclusion, those hoping to stream Season 5 on Netflix face an uncertain wait for a firm release date.

When Will 'FROM' Season 5 Be Released?

There is encouraging news for fans: 'FROM' has been renewed for a fifth and final season, with a 2027 premiere expected. However, MGM+ has not announced an exact release date.

According to reports, production on Season 5 began shortly after the fourth season concluded on 28 June 2026. The relatively short production gap has raised hopes that the show could return sooner than some other streaming dramas.

Wait for it...



FROM is now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/LBy4IfxCOc — Netflix (@netflix) October 19, 2026

Previous seasons have experienced gaps of varying lengths between releases. With Season 5 already in production, a return in 2027 appears plausible, although the precise timing remains unconfirmed.

The fifth season will also bring the story to a planned conclusion. Rather than leaving viewers with an unresolved cliffhanger or extending the mystery indefinitely, the creative team has the opportunity to answer the questions that have kept audiences guessing since the series began.

Will 'FROM' Season 5 Be Available on Netflix?

Although 'FROM' has attracted attention as a new addition to Netflix's catalogue, the series originally airs on MGM+. The two platforms have separate release schedules, meaning Netflix subscribers should not automatically expect the fifth season to arrive alongside its original broadcast.

Netflix has added the first three seasons in the relevant market, while the fourth season remained associated with MGM+. Availability can vary by country, so viewers should check their local Netflix catalogue.

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed Netflix release date for Season 5.

If Netflix eventually acquires the rights to the final season, its arrival could depend on regional licensing agreements and the timing of its initial release on MGM+. Until either platform confirms its plans, a specific Netflix premiere date would be speculation.

Why 'FROM' Is Scoring So Highly With Critics

The show's critical reputation is another reason new viewers are taking notice. According to the Rotten Tomatoes figures, *FROM* holds a 96 per cent critics' score across its four seasons. Season 1 earned 96 per cent, Season 2 received 93 per cent, Season 3 reached 100 per cent, and Season 4 scored 96 per cent.

Maintaining consistently strong reviews across multiple seasons is notable for a mystery-driven horror series, particularly one built around an expanding collection of unanswered questions.

The show follows residents trapped in a mysterious town that appears impossible to escape. Once night falls, terrifying creatures emerge, forcing the inhabitants to seek shelter and follow strict rules to survive.

Harold Perrineau leads the cast as Boyd Stevens, the town's sheriff, alongside Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey and other ensemble cast members.

The series combines supernatural horror with science-fiction elements, gradually revealing clues about the town's origins while exploring the psychological toll of being trapped in an unfamiliar and dangerous environment.

What Can Fans Expect From the Final Season?

Season 4 continued developing the show's central mysteries, leaving characters facing difficult choices and the possibility that their understanding of the town may be incomplete.

The final season is expected to continue those storylines and move the characters closer to answers about their predicament. However, specific plot details remain limited, and viewers will have to wait for further announcements from the show's creators.

The decision to end the series with Season 5 should also reassure viewers concerned about investing in a mystery that might never be resolved. For now, fans can catch up on the seasons available in their region while awaiting confirmation of the final season's premiere.

With a 96 per cent Rotten Tomatoes critics' score, a growing Netflix audience and a planned conclusion on the horizon, 'FROM' has plenty of reasons to attract new viewers. The remaining question is whether Netflix will eventually bring the fifth and final season to its subscribers—and when that might happen.