Barry Keoghan has publicly revealed he is undergoing XERF skin-tightening treatment seven months after saying online abuse about his appearance had driven him away from public events. The Irish actor, 34, appeared in a recent Instagram video posted by celebrity facialist Nilam Holmes on 23 October showing his second session at her Dermaspa clinic.

In the video, Keoghan said the appointments had helped him feel better about himself. Holmes later confirmed in the caption that the appointment was his second XERF treatment.

Barry Keoghan Shows His Second XERF Skin Treatment

In the video, Keoghan lies on a treatment bed while Holmes works on his face with a handheld device. He describes the experience as 'very relaxing and therapeutic' and praises the facialist for looking after his skin. 'I feel better about myself. I look better,' he says, adding, 'I think it's important to look after yourself inside and outside.'

Holmes said in her Instagram caption that she had worked with Keoghan through films, campaigns and other projects. She described improvements in his skin over recent years and confirmed that the filmed appointment was his second XERF treatment.

She also explained that Keoghan volunteered to be filmed when she was running late producing promotional content about the procedure. The recording offers an unusual glimpse of the actor's skincare routine.

What Is XERF and How Much Does It Cost?

XERF is a non-invasive treatment developed by Cynosure Lutronic that uses radiofrequency energy to heat tissue at different depths. Its manufacturer markets the procedure as a way to tighten skin and encourage collagen production.

The technology uses two frequencies and incorporates cooling to improve comfort. Unlike injectable treatments, it does not require needles or numbing cream, according to the manufacturer.

The US Food and Drug Administration granted clearance for the XERF device on 11 August 2025, according to its official medical-device database. However, clearance does not guarantee identical results for every patient.

According to Dermaspa's published pricing, a full-face session costs £2,500. The clinic offers treatments for the face and neck, although individual plans and charges may vary.

Holmes has also worked with celebrities, including Nicole Scherzinger and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Meanwhile, Keoghan has described the appointments as part of looking after himself, rather than announcing a dramatic change in appearance.

Barry Keoghan Said Online Abuse Made Him Hide Away

During a 20 March interview with SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, Keoghan spoke about the effect of repeated comments criticising his looks. 'There's a lot of hate online,' he said, explaining that the abuse had made him reluctant to attend events or leave home. He said he was 'hiding away' and worried the experience was beginning to affect his acting.

'When that starts leaking into your art, it becomes a problem,' he said, adding that it could make him reluctant to appear on screen.

Keoghan, who left Instagram in 2024, also expressed concern that his young son, Brando, might eventually encounter the comments. He also faced intense online trolling following his December 2024 split from singer Sabrina Carpenter, amid unverified cheating allegations that circulated widely on social media.

However, he continues to work in film, including Sam Mendes' forthcoming Beatles biopics, in which he plays Ringo Starr. Neither Keoghan nor Holmes has linked his decision to undergo XERF directly to the abuse he described in March.