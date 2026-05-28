Social Security recipients and SSI claimants now have the official June 2026 timetable, with the Social Security Administration confirming that Supplemental Security Income will be paid on Monday, 1 June, followed by retirement and other Social Security payments later in the month based largely on birth dates. The schedule is set out in the SSA's 2026 payment calendar, which remains the clearest guide for anyone trying to work out when the money will actually arrive.

The news came after the SSA published its 2026 benefit payment schedule, showing the familiar pattern that governs most months. SSI is usually paid on the first day of the month, while most Social Security beneficiaries receive payments on the second, third or fourth Wednesday, depending on whether their birthday falls between the 1st and 10th, the 11th and 20th, or the 21st and 31st. It is not glamorous, but it is important, and for millions of households that schedule is less a calendar entry than a budgeting lifeline.

Social Security Payments Due In June

For June 2026, the dates are straightforward enough. SSI is due on Monday, 1 June. Social Security beneficiaries who received benefits before May 1997, or who receive both Social Security and SSI, are paid on Wednesday, 3 June. After that, the usual Wednesday rotation begins, with payments on 10 June for people born between the 1st and 10th, on 17 June for those born between the 11th and 20th, and on 24 June for those born between the 21st and 31st.

Those who get Supplemental Security Income benefits are scheduled to get their check for June on Monday, June 1. https://t.co/NTdGcnNMdG — StarNewsOnline (@StarNewsOnline) May 26, 2026

That sequence can seem oddly bureaucratic until you have to rely on it. Then every Wednesday matters. The SSA also says that if a payment does not arrive on the expected date, recipients should allow three additional mailing days before contacting the agency. It is a small note on the official schedule, though anyone waiting on rent, medicine or a power bill will know it feels rather larger than that.

Social Security And Why SSI Sometimes Comes Early

One detail that often causes confusion is the timing of SSI. The programme is normally paid on the first of the month, but when that date falls on a weekend or a federal holiday, the payment is sent on the last business day before it instead. That is why some months appear to have two SSI payments and others none, though the money is simply being shifted forward rather than added.

The next early SSI payment after June will come on Friday, 31 July, because 1 August falls on a Saturday. The same pattern shows up again later in the year, with Friday, 30 October standing in for November's SSI payment and Thursday, 31 December covering January 2027 because New Year's Day is a holiday. It is the sort of quirk that trips people up every year, largely because the calendar does not care whether anyone finds it intuitive.

The June 2026 Supplemental Security Income payments, worth up to $994, will be sent to recipients in five days.



https://t.co/k5vH0yapsL — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 27, 2026

For people who receive both SSI and regular Social Security, this can produce months that look unusually busy. October and December 2026, for example, may bring three separate payments when the regular SSI date, the Social Security date and the next month's advanced SSI payment all land in the same month. That is not a bonus, and it is worth saying plainly because every year some recipients understandably mistake timing changes for extra income.

Social Security Offices And Where To Check

The SSA's official website remains the safest place to verify payment dates or locate an office. The agency's online office locator can help people find a nearby branch, and the SSA's Mississippi area page lists offices in cities including Jackson, Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Tupelo, Meridian and Vicksburg. The state page says questions about Social Security numbers or claims information can also be directed to SSA's toll-free lines.

That matters because payment rumours travel fast, especially online, and they tend to become more convincing the closer a due date gets. The official calendar is dull by comparison, but dull is usually what you want from a government payment system. For June, at least, there is no mystery. The dates are fixed, the order is familiar, and the first Social Security-linked payment of the month lands on Monday.