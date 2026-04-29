President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration agenda has suffered a critical judicial defeat as a Federal Appeals Court struck down a policy enabling the mandatory detention of millions.

On Tuesday, 28 April 2026, a unanimous three-judge panel from the New York-based Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the administration cannot indefinitely hold non-citizens without the possibility of a bond hearing.

The decision, which halts the most expansive mass-detention mandate in US history, creates a significant legal barrier for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Writing for the panel, Judge Joseph Bianco, a Trump appointee, warned that the government's interpretation of the law would 'send a seismic shock through our immigration detention system and society'.

The Yankee Stadium Analogy: Why Mandatory Detention Was Rejected

The court's 61-page opinion focused on the Trump administration's reinterpretation of a 1996 immigration law.

In July 2025, ICE Director Todd Lyons declared that anyone targeted for deportation, regardless of how long they had lived in the US, would be treated as an 'applicant for admission,' effectively stripping them of their right to seek release on bond.

Judge Bianco dismantled this logic using a vivid sports metaphor. He argued that if a fan sneaks into Yankee Stadium and is found in their seat in the seventh inning, they are no longer 'seeking admission' to the game.

The court held that for people living in the country for years, the status of 'seeking admission' ended upon their entry. Applying mandatory immigration detention to long-term residents, the panel ruled, 'defies the statute's context, structure, history and purpose.'

'The government's interpretation ... would send a seismic shock through our immigration detention system and society, straining our already overcrowded detention infrastructure, incarcerating millions, separating families, and disrupting communities,' Judge Bianco said, adding 'If Congress meant to achieve such a radical break from the past, it would not have done so in such an indirect and ambiguous way.'

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Bianco was joined in the ruling by Judge Jose Cabranes, a Clinton appointee, and Judge Alison Nathan, a Biden appointee, underscoring the bipartisan judicial resistance to the policy.

Case Study: The Face Of The Ricardo Barbosa Da Cunha Appeal

At the heart of this landmark ruling is the case of Ricardo Aparecido Barbosa da Cunha, a Brazilian national and small business owner. Despite living in Massachusetts for over 20 years, owning a home, and raising two US citizen children, Barbosa da Cunha was arrested by ICE in September 2025 under the new 'no-bond' policy. He had no criminal record and a pending application for legal status dating back to 2016.

Under the administration's rules, he was to be held indefinitely while his case proceeded. However, the ACLU and New York Civil Liberties Union successfully argued that his detention violated the Due Process Clause. The Second Circuit affirmed that the government failed to prove a 'reasonable relation' between detaining someone like Barbosa da Cunha and any legitimate, non-punitive purpose. His release on bond served as the primary catalyst for the Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that now protects millions in New York, Connecticut, and Vermont.

'The mandatory detention of non-citizens like Barbosa da Cunha for a substantial period of time would raise serious constitutional questions, especially because the government has failed to explain how it would bear a reasonable relation to any legitimate, non-punitive purpose,' Judge Bianco wrote, according to NBC.

DHS Defiance: A Looming Supreme Court Showdown

The White House's reaction was swift and defiant. In a statement released shortly after the verdict, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) accused the panel of being 'judicial activists.' The department maintained that it is enforcing the law 'as it was actually written to keep America safe.' DHS officials signalled an immediate intent to appeal, asserting that they will be 'vindicated by higher courts.'

This ruling creates a direct split with the Fifth and Eighth Circuits, which have previously endorsed the Trump administration's stance.

With 90% of federal judges who have considered these cases reportedly rejecting the government's approach, the Trump immigration detention setback has set the stage for a definitive showdown at the Supreme Court.

'Regarding decisions from federal courts about mandatory detention, judicial activists have been repeatedly overruled by the Supreme Court on these questions,' DHS said. 'ICE has the law and the facts on its side and will be vindicated by higher courts.'

Constitutional Decency Versus Executive Overreach

For civil rights advocates, the ruling is a victory for 'basic human decency.' Amy Belsher, director of Immigrants' Rights Litigation at the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU), stated that the policy of detaining millions without process 'cannot stand.'

'Today's ruling rightly affirms that the Trump administration's policy of detaining immigrants without any process is unlawful and cannot stand,' said Belsher.

'The government cannot mandatorily detain millions of noncitizens, many of whom have lived here for decades, without an opportunity to seek release. It defies the Constitution, the Immigration and Nationality Act, and basic human decency.'

The court's decision highlights a growing concern over the strain on overcrowded detention infrastructure, which is currently housing an estimated 70,000 individuals.

As Rep. Pramila Jayapal noted, the stakes are high, citing reports of 'inhumane conditions' and an unprecedented 47 deaths in ICE custody since January 2025.

The ICE bond hearing rights affirmed by the Second Circuit mean that long-term residents will once again have the opportunity to convince a judge they are not flight risks or threats to public safety.

While the administration argues that mass detention is a mechanical necessity for border security, the judiciary has re-established a clear boundary: the government cannot rewrite decades of legal practice at its own whim.