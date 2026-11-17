Obsession is now streaming on Netflix in the United States following a theatrical run that Box Office Mojo values at $524,407,429 (£397.7 million) worldwide. That figure puts Curry Barker's horror film above the half-billion-dollar mark, although The Numbers records a lower total of $521,252,715 (£395.3 million). Both databases agree on domestic earnings, so the difference lies in their international estimates.

The Netflix release gives the film another subscription-streaming home rather than its first. Peacock confirmed that Obsession began streaming on its service on 17 July 2026. Netflix subsequently listed it among its US arrivals for 17 November.

Obsession's Worldwide Box Office Figures Differ

Box Office Mojo breaks its worldwide total into $263,451,715 (£199.8 million) from domestic markets and $260,955,714 (£197.9 million) internationally. The Numbers records the same domestic earnings but puts the international figure at $257,801,000 (£195.5 million). That produces its lower worldwide total, despite the databases agreeing on the domestic figures.

The gap is $3,154,714 (£2.4 million). It does not change the broader picture, as both trackers place the film above $500 million worldwide. However, the distinction matters when quoting an exact figure. The $524.4 million headline figure is a rounded version of Box Office Mojo's estimate, not a total agreed upon by both databases.

The theatrical dates also depend on the territory. Focus Features lists 15 May 2026 as the US release date, while The Numbers records international openings in France, Belgium and Finland on 13 May. The film therefore reached some overseas cinemas before its US debut. Describing 15 May as its worldwide opening would be inaccurate.

What Obsession Brings to Netflix

Barker wrote and directed the film. Michael Johnston plays Bear, while Inde Navarrette portrays Nikki. Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless and Andy Richter play Ian, Sarah and Carter, respectively. Bear is a hopeless romantic who struggles to tell Nikki how he feels, but she does not reciprocate his feelings.

Desperate to win her affection, Bear eventually turns to a mysterious object called the One Wish Willow, hoping it will make Nikki fall in love with him. The wish appears to work, but things take a dark turn when the affection that follows becomes obsessive and frightening. What Bear wanted was simple enough. Living with the result is not.

Bear's decision avoids the possibility of rejection, but it also means Nikki has no say in how the relationship begins. That imbalance takes the film's horror in a more unsettling direction. In a conventional romance, Bear would have to risk rejection and accept Nikki's answer. The One Wish Willow removes that uncertainty, raising a darker question about whether affection obtained through a wish can ever be genuine.

Peacock describes the film as a contemporary reworking of W. W. Jacobs' short story The Monkey's Paw, bringing its wish-gone-wrong premise into a modern relationship. The connection places Barker's story within a familiar horror tradition, while keeping its central conflict focused on Bear and Nikki.

Netflix's announcement applies specifically to the United States. It does not establish that the film is arriving on the service in every country on the same day. Viewers elsewhere will need to check their regional Netflix catalogues for availability.