Netflix has officially entered the deep end of interactive horror games with the surprise release of Unhinged, a claustrophobic survival experience that turns your living room into a digital prison. Developed by the acclaimed Night School Studio, this Netflix thriller has already sent shockwaves through the gaming community, forcing players to use their own smartphones to navigate a Category 5 hurricane that has trapped the protagonist, Ava, inside her apartment.

For players seeking the definitive Netflix Unhinged game, this release marks a significant departure from traditional titles. It eschews standard controller inputs in favour of an immersive setup that transforms your handset into the character's phone. By scanning a QR code, you bridge the gap between the screen and your palm, an interface choice that has been praised for heightening the sense of vulnerability as the storm rages.

The release marks a significant step in the platform's push toward interactive, nonlinear storytelling within a closed digital ecosystem. By partnering with developers previously known for atmospheric yet charming titles like Afterparty, the company hopes to attract dedicated fans of player-centric design, as well as newcomers seeking an immersive experience. This is absolutely not your traditional choose-your-own-adventure title. Instead, it offers a fully 3D in-engine experience featuring real-time visuals and fluid movement.

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A Complete Guide to Netflix Unhinged Gameplay

The control mechanics are actually rather wild when you stop to think about how they function. Instead of picking up a standard controller or a computer mouse, you must use your actual smartphone to navigate the terror. You read desperate texts, dial emergency numbers, answer incoming calls, and use your device flashlight to peer through the darkened corridors.

The game ingeniously casts your physical handset as the actual character phone, creating a novel and deeply unsettling bridge between you and the digital world. You simply scan a QR code from a compatible smart TV, laptop, or computer web browser to begin the nightmare. The setup is surprisingly seamless, though it leaves you clutching your phone with sweaty palms as the dread sets in.

Exploring the Dark Story Behind Netflix Unhinged

The premise sounds manageable at first, but quickly spirals into something completely mad. You step directly into the shoes of Ava, a young woman who finds herself trapped inside her apartment building as a Category 5 hurricane violently batters the city outside. Her only absolute connection to the rest of the world is an ongoing phone call with her best friend Claire, voiced by Sadie Sink, who lives safely across the street.

The real horror does not stem from the howling winds outside. A deeply oppressive dread slowly turns Ava's supposed safe haven into a hostile prison. A desperate dash for the main stairwell reveals that the heavy doors are completely deadlocked. There is no quick way out, and the tension really begins to mount when a routine wellness check on a nearby neighbour uncovers something deeply wrong inside.

Ava finds eerie signs of life inside the flat but receives absolutely no response to her frantic calls. It is a chilling truth that soon emerges to confirm she is decidedly not alone in the dark. What begins as a frightening blackout during a massive storm rapidly twists into a mind-bending thriller in which unpredictable events unfold without warning.

Choosing Your Preferred Netflix Unhinged Survival Mode

'Survival, however, depends on your chosen version of gameplay,' Netflix says in its official release. Players have two distinct ways to experience the unfolding terror. Story Mode is designed for those who prefer to focus purely on the evolving mystery, entirely removing timers and the immediate threat of death.

Standard Mode raises the stakes to a brutal level, demanding incredibly fast responses in life-or-death situations where every single second truly matters. If you fail to find the correct object before the timer runs out, Ava will not make it. You will then be forced to restart from the latest checkpoint rather than beginning the entire ordeal from scratch.

Parents should definitely note that this is entirely separate from the family-friendly titles the platform usually heavily promotes. The narrative involves a terrifying chase sequence, strong language, and graphic violence.

Polygon has already described the intense body horror as gnarly, drawing very favourable comparisons to the legendary Resident Evil franchise. There are zero in-game purchases required, making it an accessible but brutally frightening addition to the library. Perhaps the only real question left is whether you have the actual nerve to answer the phone when it inevitably rings in the dark.