Comedian Kathy Griffin mocked Taylor Swift's music and compared the singer's fans unfavourably with Donald Trump's supporters during an interview with Ziwe broadcast on YouTube on Sunday, 15 November 2026.

Griffin suggested Swift had made the most of her 'mediocrity' and claimed Swifties had an even worse sense of humour than the MAGA movement.

The remarks followed a question about Griffin's previous jokes concerning female performers, including Swift and Pink.

Despite the criticism, Griffin also praised Swift's singing and described their past encounters as pleasant.

Kathy Griffin Targets Taylor Swift's Music and Compares Swifties to MAGA

Ziwe asked Griffin why she pitted women against one another, referring to an earlier joke about Pink and Swift. Griffin's answer was brief. 'Equal opportunity,' she said.

Then came the comparison that drew attention to the exchange. Griffin said Swifties had 'the worst sense of humour, even worse than MAGA', referring to Trump's Make America Great Again movement.

She followed with a swipe at Swift's career. 'I think it's great that Taylor Swift has taken her mediocrity as high as it can go,' Griffin said.

The remark was Griffin's opinion, delivered as a joke, rather than an assessment supported by evidence about Swift's musical ability. She immediately offered a qualification, describing Swift as a good singer and conceding that the pop star was far more vocally accomplished than she was.

Griffin has joked about Swift before. In a 2024 appearance on the Keep It! podcast, she discussed the difficulty of making fun of someone with Swift's level of fame.

She also said she had attended Swift's Eras Tour but had not stayed for the entire performance. In that interview, Griffin praised Swift's political influence, citing her efforts to encourage voter registration.

Griffin Recalls Meeting Taylor Swift as Ziwe Raises Doxxing

Ziwe later asked whether Griffin wanted to apologise before Swift's fans potentially doxxed her, meaning disclosed private information online.

The question was hypothetical. No evidence in the interview established that Swift or her supporters had threatened Griffin.

Griffin agreed to address the fanbase. 'Swifties, it's me again. Look, it's a joke, OK?' she said.

She then recalled meeting Swift a couple of times and said the singer seemed 'very nice'. One encounter, she said, took place in a bathroom where Swift was accompanied by friends, including singer Lorde.

Even that recollection became another punchline. Griffin jokingly called Lorde 'kind of suspicious', leading Ziwe to question whether the exchange qualified as an apology.

When Ziwe suggested she would never pick a fight with someone Swift's fans considered an idol, Griffin replied, 'Oh, the Swifties know I would.'

Taylor Swift Remarks Draw Mixed Reactions Online

The interview also prompted a discussion in Reddit's r/Fauxmoi community on Monday, 16 November. Several commenters welcomed Griffin's humour or agreed with her criticism, while others questioned how seriously to take the remarks.

One participant identifying as a Swift fan said they also enjoyed Griffin's comedy and considered the exchange ordinary banter. The comments reflected differing responses within that discussion, not a representative measure of Swifties' views.

Griffin's remarks were aimed at Swift's music and public following, rather than any negative experience she said she had with the singer. Her account of meeting Swift remained complimentary, even as she declined to abandon the jokes.