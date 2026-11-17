Robert Pattinson has been named the new James Bond, marking the latest chapter in a career that has moved from the magic of Harry Potter to the glittering vampire world of Twilight. The 40-year-old actor, best known to many fans as the undead heartthrob Edward Cullen, has been unveiled as the seventh actor to play the iconic Agent 007, taking over from Daniel Craig.

Amazon MGM Studios announced Pattinson's appointment on Monday, ending years of speculation over who would inherit one of cinema's most recognisable characters. The actor said playing Bond was 'the honour of a lifetime', calling the opportunity a dream come true.

Robert Pattinson Roles That Built His James Bond Future

The news marks a surprising but carefully built journey for an actor who has repeatedly avoided being defined by his biggest franchises.

Pattinson first gained global attention in 2005 when he appeared as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. His role was not at the centre of the story, but his performance introduced him to a worldwide audience before his career dramatically changed three years later.

In 2008, Pattinson starred as the mysterious 'vegetarian' vampire Edward Cullen in Twilight, opposite Kristen Stewart's Bella Swan. The five-film franchise is based on the novel series by Stephenie Meyer. The role catapulted him to worldwide fame as an international star and teenage phenomenon. However, Pattinson soon moved away from the polished image associated with the character.

Instead of following the traditional Hollywood leading-man path, he moved towards stranger, riskier projects. He worked with acclaimed directors, including David Cronenberg in Cosmopolis, the Safdie brothers in Good Time and Robert Eggers in The Lighthouse.

Those performances reshaped the way audiences viewed him. Pattinson was no longer simply an actor from a blockbuster romance series. He became known for choosing unpredictable characters and challenging material.

Film critic Luke Goodsell described his career as 'compelling to watch', highlighting how Pattinson and his Twilight co-star Stewart managed to rebuild their careers after being closely associated with the franchise.

Robert Pattinson James Bond Era Begins After Batman

Pattinson's return to major franchises came with Christopher Nolan's Tenet in 2020. He played Neil, a sharp-suited intelligence operative. The role reminded audiences that he could combine blockbuster appeal with eccentricity, a quality that may now shape his version of Bond.

In 2022, he took on the role of the legendary Bruce Wayne in The Batman. Matt Reeves' darker interpretation of the character attracted strong audience interest and showed that Pattinson could carry a major action franchise.

The Bond casting follows a long search that reportedly considered actors including Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult. Instead, producers chose an established global star with experience across fantasy, superhero and independent cinema.

Denis Villeneuve, who will direct the next Bond film, said Pattinson brought a fresh quality to the role.

'He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new,' he said.

The appointment also begins a new era for the franchise following Amazon MGM Studios' assumption of creative control. It marks the end of longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson's creative control over the film series.

Pattinson joins a select group of actors who have portrayed James Bond, following Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.