Netflix's new psychological horror drama The Body has arrived with an impressive early reception, earning a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes as critics praise its unsettling mix of Catholic horror, teenage drama and supernatural mystery.

Created by Quinn Shephard, the eight-episode series follows a group of Catholic schoolgirls whose lives spiral out of control after a dance-team initiation ceremony goes horribly wrong. As the teenagers begin experiencing disturbing prophetic visions, their small town is consumed by fear, suspicion and mass hysteria.

The series premiered on Netflix on 11 November 2026, and its unusual premise has already attracted attention. But with its exploration of religious guilt, adolescent relationships and frightening supernatural events, viewers may be wondering whether The Body is based on a true story.

Why Does 'The Body' Have a 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score?

The Body arrived on Netflix with a perfect 100% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on six critic reviews at the time of writing. The early score reflects unanimous positive reviews, although it could change as more critics publish their assessments.

Paul Tassi of Forbes highlighted the show's distinctive concept, describing it as a promising addition to Netflix's recent television offerings.

Other critics have also praised Shephard's approach to the material. NME described the series as excellent fun, while RogerEbert.com highlighted its exploration of the complicated social dynamics among young women dealing with Catholic guilt, social expectations and repressed desires.

The early reception suggests that the series has found an effective balance between coming-of-age drama and unsettling horror.

What Is Netflix's 'The Body' About?

Set around Halloween in 2004, the story centres on a girls' dance squad at a Catholic school whose initiation ritual takes a disturbing turn.

The story follows members of the school's competitive dance squad, including Anya Butler (Kristina Bogic), Lisbeth Anderson (Geena Meszaros) and Elise Zakaria (Sara Boustany), whose friendships and personal relationships become increasingly strained as strange events unfold.

After the initiation goes wrong, the girls experience prophetic visions that appear to reveal disturbing events. Their experiences trigger growing panic, with suspicion and religious fear spreading beyond the dance team and into the wider community.

The series also explores the pressures of adolescence, including friendship, sexuality, social status and the struggle to establish an identity while trying to fit into a group.

The cast includes Jackson Kelly, Sofia Wylie, Louisa Krause, Nnamdi Asomugha and Ashley Madekwe, alongside the young performers at the centre of the story.

Is 'The Body' Based on a True Story?

Despite its realistic portrayal of teenage relationships and the pressures of growing up in a religious environment, The Body is not based on a specific real-life incident. Instead, creator Quinn Shephard and director Gina Gammell drew inspiration from their own adolescent experiences when developing the fictional drama.

Gammell attended an all-girls Christian school despite not being Christian herself. She recalled the challenges of finding her place among classmates while navigating questions about identity and belonging.

Shephard also reflected on feeling like an outsider during her teenage years. The creator discussed her own insecurities surrounding sexuality and the difficulties of understanding her feelings while growing up.

These personal experiences helped shape the show's emotional relationships and its examination of adolescent identity.

However, the prophetic visions, supernatural events and escalating mass hysteria are fictional elements created for the series. The show combines recognisable teenage experiences with Catholic horror rather than recreating an actual incident.

What Have the Creators Said About the Story?

In Netflix's interview, Shephard explained that several of the show's most personal moments emerged during the writing process.

One particularly emotional storyline involves Anya's feelings for her best friend Elise, and her difficulty acknowledging her attraction while navigating her relationship with her boyfriend.

Shephard said the writers discovered that they were drawing on deeply personal experiences as they developed the storyline.

The actors also contributed to the emotional authenticity of the relationships. Bogic and Boustany worked together on their characters' interactions, while both kept journals to help understand their roles.

The creators wanted the supernatural horror to exist alongside recognisable experiences of friendship, insecurity, attraction and heartbreak.

With its combination of supernatural mystery, religious horror and teenage drama, the series offers something different from a conventional coming-of-age story.

Although its perfect early Rotten Tomatoes score may attract viewers looking for Netflix's next acclaimed drama, The Body is ultimately a fictional story shaped by its creators' personal experiences.

The first season consists of eight episodes and is available to stream on Netflix.