Hayden Panettiere's mother says she has 'no doubt' her daughter's former boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, bears responsibility for the actress's death at the age of 36, despite police finding no signs of foul play. Lesley Vogel also accused him of sending emails she considered harassing.

Neither Brian Hickerson nor his brother Zach has been charged in connection with Panettiere's death, which the coroner classified as accidental. Police in Greenville, South Carolina, closed their investigation in October, and Vogel's accusations are not findings reached by investigators.

Hayden Panettiere's Mother Makes Her Accusation

Vogel spoke to Eva Pilgrim during an Inside Edition interview broadcast on 16 November, three months after the Heroes and Nashville actress died. Asked whether she held Brian responsible, she replied, 'Absolutely. There's no doubt in my mind.'

Vogel said her relationship with Panettiere had been improving before her daughter reconnected with Brian Hickerson, a development she viewed as a setback to their reconciliation. 'It was going very well. And then, sadly, she allowed Brian to reel her back in,' she said.

Panettiere's Death Was Classified as Accidental

Panettiere died on 16 August, with the Greenville County Coroner's Office attributing her death to the 'toxic effects of fentanyl' and other substances. The accidental classification concerns the manner of death and is separate from Vogel's allegations about who she believes bears responsibility.

The reports also described a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drugs involved. They did not announce a finding that either Hickerson brother supplied those substances, and the inquiry's current status has not been independently confirmed.

Vogel Describes Emails and an Alleged Threat

Vogel said she did not respond to emails from Brian that she considered harassing and eventually blocked him. Asked what she meant by harassment, she claimed he threatened to come after her and take action, but said she 'knew that was not going to happen'.

Hickerson's lawyer, Sloan Ellis, issued a statement on 20 August saying it was important to allow the investigation to proceed. 'Out of respect for Hayden's loved ones and the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this time,' it concluded.

Ellis's statement came before Vogel's November interview and did not address the allegations she subsequently made about either brother. Reports on the interview said requests for comment had been sent to Hickerson or his lawyer, but no fresh response had been received.

Prescription Medicines Claim Remains Unsubstantiated

Vogel also claimed she found a large bag of prescription medicines bearing Hickerson's name. No link between those medicines and Panettiere's death has been established in the cited reports.

October 2, 2026

Blind Items Revealed #2



September 14, 2026



It is almost like the boyfriend knew exactly what pill to give to the now dead actress. How come his pill wasn't laced?



Brian Hickerson/Hayden Panettiere pic.twitter.com/A6HDpfwpxe — Enty (@entylawyer) October 2, 2026

Separately, Hickerson, who began dating Panettiere in 2018, pleaded no contest in 2021 to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend. He received 45 days in jail and four years' probation.

Panettiere and Her Mother Described Their Estrangement

Vogel disputed reports that she was excluded from her daughter's memorial service, showing an invitation and saying she anticipated judgement from other mourners. 'I just didn't want to rock the boat either. It was probably for the best,' she said.

Panettiere gave her own account of their relationship to Jay Shetty in May, saying its focus on her career left her feeling like 'everything but her child'. She said she ended their professional relationship at 19, hoping instead to build a personal connection with her mother.